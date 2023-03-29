Fete at St Monica's at Evatt this weekend

St Monica's Primary School Easter Fete at Evatt is on Saturday.
It's all happening 10am to 2pm on Saturday at the school in Moynihan Street in Evatt.
There will be stalls, pony rides, fairy floss, devonshire tea, live entertainment including from the school choir and the Jazzy Jumpers, face painting, photo booth and lots of other attractions.
Also try your luck winning a prize on the chocolate wheel.
And the raffle will be drawn at 1.45pm.
