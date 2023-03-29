Almost every club in the NRL will throw their hat in the ring to chase Jack Wighton's signature as the Canberra Raiders star prepares to go on the market for the first time in 14 years.
His management team has reportedly been taking calls for the past 24 hours after The Canberra Times revealed on Tuesday Wighton had opted not to take up a one-year extension option in his current deal.
It sparked questions about the reasons behind the decision. It will likely be the most lucrative contract of Wighton's career, so he wants to upgrade the $900,000 he was expected to earn in Canberra next year.
But does he also want to pick a team that is closer to a premiership than what he feels like he can achieve with the Raiders?
We've tried to narrow down to some likely destinations for the Clive Churchill and Dally M medallist.
The Dolphins have been looking for a marquee man for more than 12 months. They took swings at Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga, but missed out on all of them.
Coach Wayne Bennett decided to power on with what many thought was a bunch of misfits, but they've started the season with three wins from four games (including a win against the Raiders).
They do have some strong forwards in Jesse and Kenny Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, but the halves is where they lack the star power.
Wighton would give them that, and the Dolphins have room to move in the salary cap to table a lucrative option in Redcliffe.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While Wighton isn't part of the first Dolphins iteration, Raiders great Alan Tongue believes the chance to create history at a new club, and work alongside Bennett, could work in the Dolphins' favour.
"The stories of the early days at the Raiders, those players that were in that inaugural side in '82 ... That attracts people to be a part of that," Tongue said.
Premiership contenders? Far from it. But loaded with cash - definitely.
The Tigers went on a spending spree last year and signed up John Bateman, Api Koroisau and Iasaih Papali'i, among others, to bolster their roster for Tim Sheens' return to the club.
It has so far failed to pay off, but if it clicks the Tigers might be an option for Wighton given they've got some money to throw around.
They made a $1.3 million play for Mitchell Moses before he re-signed with Parramatta and now that Wighton's on the market, they might go back to the table.
There's also the added factor of their halves uncertainty. Luke Brooks is constantly under pressure and Adam Doueihi (who is being shifted around the back line) is only on a one-year deal.
Many thought this was an unlikely spot, especially after Moses signed a massive deal last week.
But coach Brad Arthur and captain Clint Gutherson have made no secret about their desire to add more X-factor to their back line.
Yes, it's surprising given they already spend a large chunk of their salary cap on Moses, Gutherson and Dylan Brown, but Wighton could play in the centres and offer coverage for the key spine positions.
Would the Eels be willing to pay more than $1 million for a Mr Fix It? Unlikely. But they did make the grand final last year and, despite a slow start, should be a contender again for years to come.
If Wighton deems a premiership as a higher priority than money, he could land in an all-star back line.
Kalyn Ponga was supposed to be the premiership-contending star, but his time in Newcastle has largely been a flop.
His latest concussion has cast doubt over his long-term playing future and if he doesn't play again, the Knights will have money to spend as they search for a new five-eighth.
The Wighton situation could force the Ponga situation to move along quickly, because players of Wighton's calibre don't come around too often and he's an obvious replacement if he's available.
The premiership question will linger again. The Knights have struggled to get themselves consistently anywhere near the top eight for a long time.
Everyone always gets linked to the Roosters. Whether it's genuine, or just a way to bump up the asking price is another question altogether.
But the Roosters are facing a Ponga-style question about Luke Keary's future. The club has publicly backed the premiership-winning playmaker and he is only a year older than Wighton.
The problem is, like Ponga, he has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and the Roosters will no doubt be wondering how they can win their next premiership.
With Joseph Sua'ali'i off to rugby union and Keary off contract at the end of 2024, the Roosters would be crazy not to consider Wighton given he can slot straight into a starting team and be a premiership force.
The big clubs will come knocking and they'll have more than $1 million to spend on Wighton, but good judges are keeping the Raiders right in the market.
He has a strong bond with coach Ricky Stuart and the club has protected Wighton (on and off the field) since he was a teenager.
With the salary cap increasing and Wighton looking for what will be the last big-money deal of his career, it's understandable he wants to see what else is out there.
He was already the Raiders' highest-paid player and if he stays, he will still hold that mantle. The Raiders made a significant play for David Fifita earlier this year but were knocked back even though the offer was around $800,000 or $900,000.
That surely means there's some room to offer Wighton some more cash in the capital, and you'd expect the Raiders to get an opportunity to gazump any other options.
The question the Raiders will have to ask is how badly are they willing to break the bank for Wighton? If he goes somewhere else, do they have a better option ready to step in? Time will tell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.