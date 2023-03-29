The Canberra Times
Jack Wighton contract: Canberra Raiders rivals circle NRL star for rich deal

By Melanie Dinjaski
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Jack Wighton is on the market. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Almost every club in the NRL will throw their hat in the ring to chase Jack Wighton's signature as the Canberra Raiders star prepares to go on the market for the first time in 14 years.

