Online reporting for sexual assault will be considered in review agreed by ACT government

By Jasper Lindell
March 30 2023 - 5:00am
The ACT government will consider expanding online reporting for sexual assault in the territory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
An expanded online reporting tool for victims of sexual assault to report incidents to the police will be among the options considered in a review the ACT government has agreed to conduct this year.

