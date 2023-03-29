An expanded online reporting tool for victims of sexual assault to report incidents to the police will be among the options considered in a review the ACT government has agreed to conduct this year.
Labor and the Greens voted to amend an opposition motion in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday which had called for online reporting for sexual assaults in the ACT to be expanded.
The government agreed to "investigate further streamlined accessible online sexual assault reporting options available in various languages for victim survivors and provide an update on this work to the Assembly by the last sitting day in 2023".
Police Minister Mick Gentleman said the government was committed to addressing the under-reporting of sexual assault.
A police review team was considering sexual assault cases that were reported to police but did not progress to a charge between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, he said.
"We acknowledge the bravery and courage of victim survivors reporting matters of sexual violence and are committed to working with ACT Policing to support victim survivors who wish to report their experiences in a way that minimises their re-traumatisation to the greatest extent possible," Mr Gentleman said.
However, Mr Gentleman said while the police were considering upgrades to its online sexual assault reporting mechanism, in-person reporting of sexual assaults was considered best practice by law enforcement agencies around the world.
"The human element of reporting in person is a critical component to assisting the victim survivor to process the emotional and physical traumas associated with these crimes," he said.
Nicole Lawder, the opposition spokeswoman on women, had said an online reporting tool would help victim survivors take the first step in an environment of their choice, improve police understanding of sexual assault and help address the underreporting of sexual assaults.
In 2022, there were 541 sex assault reports made to police in the ACT, down slightly from 555 in 2021. But over the longer term, the numbers remain consistently high at an average of around 45 per month.
A report released in late 2021 by the ACT's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Steering Committee found 38 per cent of sexual violence was related to family or domestic violence, and most cases were never reported to police.
Complaints about historical sexual assaults can be made online in the ACT.
An expanded online reporting tool in NSW attracted a significant spike in complaints earlier this year.
Labor's Marisa Paterson used the debate to criticise the Canberra Liberals for a "shameful" engagement with the sexual assault law reform, saying she did not "believe it for one second" the paty cared about supporting victim survivors.
Dr Paterson said the opposition had sought to delay, by means of a committee referral, the introduction of a law to close a loophole in evidence rules, which had been brought to public attention during the trial of Bruce Lehrmann.
Mr Lehrmann had been accused of raping federal political staffer Brittany Higgins, who gave evidence in court that could not be replayed as part of a retrial after a jury was dismissed.
The charges against Mr Lehmann were withdrawn, with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, citing the risk to Ms Higgins' life of continuing with another trial.
Dr Paterson said the Liberals had sought to specifically delay the passing of the legislation, ensuring that Ms Higgins would have needed to give her evidence again in the event of a retrial.
The opposition had also argued against Dr Paterson's motion a month ago calling for an online reporting mechanism for minor property crimes, the Labor member for Murrumbidgee said.
"It seems again somewhat surprising and hypocritical to now little more than a month after I introduced my motion, which [Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson] criticised me heavily for, the Canberra Liberals are now suggesting we do the same thing but for a very serious crime," Dr Paterson said.
Dr Paterson said the party's hypocrisy needed to be called out.
"I am quite disgusted by the Canberra Liberals that they just pick and choose their advocacy for victim survivors to whatever they see as suiting their own political advantage," Dr Paterson said.
Ms Lawder rejected Dr Paterson's claims, and pointed to the party's record on sexual assault reform, including introducing a bill to make a crime of stealthing, the act of removing a condom during sex without consent.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
