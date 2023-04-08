The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jodi McAlister watches The Bachelor for a living. Now she's written a book series inspired by it ... except with more diversity

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodi McAlister watched The Bachelor for work. Now it's inspired her latest books. Picture supplied
Jodi McAlister watched The Bachelor for work. Now it's inspired her latest books. Picture supplied

One thing you should know about Jodi McAlister is that (as enviable as it is) watching shows like The Bachelor and reading romance novels is all part of her job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.