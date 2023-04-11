Travelrite leads a voyage to Antarctica in January 2024

Savour the beauty of Antarctica as you cruise bays and islands of the Palmer Archipelago Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Taking in the pointy part of South America and the Antarctic, you'll be well looked after of on this epic, almost four week adventure.

Join Travelrite and The Senior newspaper from January 27 to February 22, 2024, on a cruise of discovery, to some of the most remarkable places on Earth.

Start out in the 'Paris of South America', Buenos Aires. Known for some fiery tango-dancing, its soccer team, the widest avenue in the world and the infamous Eva Peron, this is a city of culture, colour and fun.

Close to Buenos Aires, a ranch experience gives the delight of an authentic Argentinean barbecue. After some Buenos Aires nightlife and a day of shopping, the MS Oosterdam sets sail for Montevideo, Uruguay.



A tour of the city shows its blended traditional and European architecture. Next stop is the picturesque seaside city of Punta del Este, a gleaming example of the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Back on board, Patagonia, an area known for its immense natural beauty and wildlife, is reached. Later, the MS Oosterdam heads for the Antarctic Sound, a body of water around 50kms long and from 11 to 19kms wide.



After a day at sea, the cruise arrives at Stanley, capital of the Falkland Islands, to enjoy some of the preserved British charm.

Enjoy sensual tango dancing in Buenos Aires. Picture Shutterstock

Sail through the bays and islands of the Palmer Archipelago, encircled in a landscape of snow and ice in all directions. Take in the the unexpected quiet while you watch for birds such as terns, petrels, and gulls and not to mention the gentoo penguins of Cuverville Island.

Several days are spent cruising the Antarctic Sound before the ship heads to the remote southernmost tip of South America, Cape Horn. Ushuaia, Argentina, is reached in the morning with its breathtaking landscape on the island of Tierra del Fuego. The ship cruises down Cockburn Channel before entering Beagle Channel, home to many glaciers.

Stopping in Punta Arenas, Chile, explore the town before entering the Straits of Magellan and the route of the Portuguese explorer. See the Southern Patagonian Ice Fields and, towering above the sea, the Amalia Glacier descending from the Andes.

Sit back and enjoy cruising through the Chilean Fjords and the ongoing remote natural beauty to be seen here. Later Puerto Montt is reached and the heart of the Chilean Lakes District.

Finally, Santiago, Chile's capital, is arrived at where a tour of the city finishes off this once in a lifetime trip.