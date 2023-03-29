The Canberra Times
The Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman will investigate if government procurement rule changes are working

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The ability of small businesses to compete for federal government contracts potentially worth more than $25 billion will be placed under the spotlight in a review commissioned by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

