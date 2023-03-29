The ability of small businesses to compete for federal government contracts potentially worth more than $25 billion will be placed under the spotlight in a review commissioned by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.
As the government pursues an agenda aimed at increasing competition in the economy, Senator Gallagher has asked the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson to inquire into the effectiveness of Commonwealth procurement rule changes announced in mid-2022 to make it easier for small enterprises to compete for work.
Under the changes, which came into effect on July 1, the government committed to sourcing more goods and services from small and medium enterprises.
Access to billions of dollars of work is at stake.
Government figures show that almost $81 billion of procurement contracts were awarded last financial year, of which $24.8 billion went to small and medium sized suppliers.
Mr Billson said giving smaller businesses the opportunity to compete for government supply contracts not only helped ensure taxpayers got value for money but enhanced dynamism in the economy, helped foster innovation and supported local enterprises.
"For many small and family businesses, identifying and securing Commonwealth procurement contracts can be complex, costly, confusing and time-consuming," the ombudsman said.
Mr Billson said he would examine how the system was working to identify impediments to the participation of small businesses, including which departments were doing well and those performing poorly.
