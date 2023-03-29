The Canberra Times
Ben Caddaye's Gone fishin' | Tathra Wharf tunes into tuna

By Ben Caddaye
March 30 2023 - 10:30am
Tathra Wharf produced some amazing fishing for big tuna this week.
There have been more South Coast surprise packets this week as tropical currents turn saltwater fishing on its head.

