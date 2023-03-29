There have been more South Coast surprise packets this week as tropical currents turn saltwater fishing on its head.
Tathra Wharf grabbed the headlines, with a handful of solid northern bluefin tuna caught from the planks on the weekend.
Also known as longtail tuna, these fish are rare visitors to the far south, so this was once-in-a-blue-moon action for those lucky enough to be there.
Having said that, the small army of keen anglers who target trophy fish from Tathra Wharf don't tend to rely on luck.
They're a very dedicated bunch who often spend long hours with a line in the water for no result. So when fish of this calibre turn up, they deserve to share in the spoils.
These keen jetty rats also semi-regularly catch kingfish, yellowfin tuna, bonito, striped tuna and frigate mackerel from the wharf. Who needs a boat when you can enjoy land-based fishing like that!
READ MORE:
Surf gutters around Durras, meanwhile, have produced a few northern species of their own, including a number of swallowtail dart - a fish that looks a bit like a trevally.
The water is still between 23 and 24 degrees all the way down to the Victorian border, so the outstanding fishing should continue into Easter and beyond.
There certainly won't be a shortage of Australian salmon come holiday time, with enormous schools dominating the surf beaches and headlands.
These fish range in size from plucky little customers under 1kg to big, black-backed monsters over 4kg.
They are terrific sport on spin tackle and pretty decent on the plate when eaten fresh.
Bonito are showing up in dribs and drabs, mostly around the rocks and breakwalls on the bottom of the tide.
Bonito are tasty on the barbecue, and also make top-shelf bait.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.