Be ready for the upcoming challenges of busy roads

Electric vehicle owners will be planning their energy usage as well, ensuring they set out fully-charged and then figuring out ahead of time what some of their options will be to remain topped-up along the way. Based on where they decide to approve placing the charge points, it seems local councils would prefer these drivers head into town and buy a coffee or something, but that's not the only option for recharging and the number of charge points in each such town is still pretty low. Therefore the best method is to try and remain topped up so you can carry on if one location is full up and you don't want to wait (just as ICE drivers may carry on a bit further if a servo looks too congested).