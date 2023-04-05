Be ready for the upcoming challenges of busy roads

You are previewing a draft story.
Long weekends and school holidays mean road trips to a lot of people. And that means several things.
It means the roads will be much busier than usual, or at least much busier at different times than usual.
It means a much greater chance of children being pedestrians around any and all locations where you see parked vehicles, so be super-careful and drive slowly to give yourself a better chance of completing an emergency stop.
It means pet owners figuring out whether to take them along or find another solution, depending how long they'll be away, to keep their critters fed, watered and sheltered.
Experienced caravanners and campers will have checked everything from the tyres and tail lights to the cutlery and canvas. They'll want to be sure all their batteries (for everything) are charged and hold a charge, that nothing is mouldy, torn or otherwise un-serviceable, and that all the items they will want (or may need at some point) are present and accounted for.
For others, it means encountering more caravans, campervans and camper trailers than any other time of year, so be sure to actually share the road with them. Be mindful of their limits with regard to visibility, manoeuvrability, and stopping distances.
Similarly, holidays and long weekends will also mean lots of learner drivers trying to accumulate hours, so anticipate encountering a lot of them on your journey, especially on any roads where the speed limit for you is higher than theirs. And also be mindful of their level of experience whenever you're in close proximity to them (ie. play nice).
In many parts of Australia, long weekends and other busy holidays mean double demerit points, and they certainly mean a lot more shifts for highway patrol to conduct speed checks, roadside checks for drivers under the influence of alcohol or other substances, and other similar duties. Sadly it also means they will be attending a lot more serious incidents, so do your absolute utmost to not be one of them.
It means lots of snacks and keeping up fluids, so have spare drinking water with you in case of a major delay, but at the same time be conscious of what everything is contained in. Give preference to plastic that has already been recycled and be sure to recycle it again afterwards.
Smart travellers will have checked their vehicle over, or had someone do so for them, to minimise the likelihood of a breakdown.
Given the prevalence of major natural emergencies since spring 2019, it's also prudent to check not just the weather but for fire and weather warnings. There are apps relevant to your state for fire and traffic and in some cases flooding as well, and the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issues weather forecasts and weather warnings for the whole nation so have those apps loaded and ready to go.
Another important aspect of planning is making sure you're refreshed and capable of staying alert. It doesn't matter how advanced your driver assistance is, it's not an excuse for driving tired and people still crash and die in situations where the assistance was trying to help but was unsuccessful.
Thrifty shoppers with ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles will have filled their tank up on the cheapest day before their journey, so as to minimise how much they need to buy when the price inflates due to a predictable spike in demand. Getting a passenger to check a fuel price app may also save you a few dollars.
Electric vehicle owners will be planning their energy usage as well, ensuring they set out fully-charged and then figuring out ahead of time what some of their options will be to remain topped-up along the way. Based on where they decide to approve placing the charge points, it seems local councils would prefer these drivers head into town and buy a coffee or something, but that's not the only option for recharging and the number of charge points in each such town is still pretty low. Therefore the best method is to try and remain topped up so you can carry on if one location is full up and you don't want to wait (just as ICE drivers may carry on a bit further if a servo looks too congested).
