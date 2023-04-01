"Football fills a God-shaped hole," Baddiel thinks, "because it makes you feel connected to something besides yourself. It is, in a small way, eternal. If you've been going to Chelsea, as I have, for 40 years, you think how you've watched players come and go and die while you're still here. And I feel connected to the a priori idea of Chelsea and football, which is sort of beyond the here and now. It's identity, and it's tribalism, and it's opposition to other tribes. It feels very religious."