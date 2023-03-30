An organisation which provides a volunteer program to support partygoers in Civic has made an urgent plea to the government to ensure its future.
St John Ambulance has run the CBR NightCrew for the past six years. As part of the program, volunteers provide medical support and a safe space for Canberrans on a night out.
But the organisation only has three months left of guaranteed government funding and the contract is set to go out to tender.
St John Ambulance ACT chief executive Adrian Watts said the organisation developed the program with the Australian Federal Police back in 2017. Since it started the program has supported more than 30,000 people in Canberra.
Mr Watts said the tender will run out in 90 days. He said the government had been saying it would go up for tender for the past 18 months.
"Clearly you can't go through a legitimate procurement process within 90 days and fund a successful tender on the other side who is ready to roll," he said.
"I've had some concerns the government isn't making its intentions clear about actual harm minimisation strategies."
St John Ambulance also provides funding to the program but Mr Watts said the government funding was needed to ensure the program could keep running.
St John Ambulance has also said it has de-escalated more than 700 instances of violence, minimised the risk of nearly 500 sexual assaults, prevented more than 700 police interventions and prevented more than 1000 ambulance trips.
It has also contributed to reducing police and ambulance referrals by 67 per cent.
Mr Watts said there were dozens of volunteers who helped with the service.
"That makes such a difference that you can walk around in groups ... they're out there saying 'hi' to the bouncers on the doors and letting them know they are there if there are any issues or patrons that need help," he said.
"It's way better for the nightclub to have the support of the community rather than the awkwardness of calling in the police to de-escalate something.
"Whereas if you call St John Ambulance you will have a friendly face and you won't see the nightclub empty. Quite the opposite, everyone gets on with supporting each other and they appreciate the fact we're looking after another patron."
The program runs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman was asked about the tender on Thursday but said he would have to seek more information about the matter. He did say St John Ambulance was a valuable service.
"They have been doing a valuable service for Canberra. The CBR NightCrew has done a really important job of looking after our community in their times of need so we'll certainly be looking at that," he said.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
