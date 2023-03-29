Are you ready to explore some Uncharted Territory, Canberra?
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has announced the latest addition to the capital's major festival calendar, with Uncharted Territory set to take place in July.
But what is it exactly? It's a chance to showcase a fusion of ideas, entrepreneurship and creativity from some of Canberra's most formidable minds and talents.
Over 10 days, from July 7 to 16, Uncharted Territory will bring together creative thinkers, innovators and artists to generate and present original, purposeful and progressive ideas.
It will be a collaboration between local innovators, creatives, businesses and community organisations and promises to become one of Canberra's principal seasonal events encouraging locals and visitors to explore the city's unique culture of creativity and innovation (and liven up the winter months!)
A launchpad for the emerging and a platform for those whiling to take a risk, Uncharted Territory is a partnership with Canberra's innovation, tertiary and cultural sectors to present a multifaceted festival program that encourages artists and innovators to explore new forms of expression, new ways of doing things, to challenge themselves, embrace risk and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Festival events will take place in and around the Australian National University's cultural precinct Kambri, as well as various locations across the city.
It is also set to support local businesses as well as the tourism and hospitality industry by encouraging visitors during Canberra's cooler months.
Details of the festival's program will be revealed soon.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
