Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said reforming the Reserve Bank of Australia should be "beyond politics" in a pitch for bipartisanship amid expectations that some changes will require legislation.
In an echo of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's call for the First Nation's Voice to be above politics, the treasurer said any changes proposed by the federal government to the way the RBA is structured and how it operates should be "an opportunity for bipartisanship".
The treasurer is set to receive the results of a review of the central bank on Friday and has committed to release it, along with the government's initial responses, in April.
Flagging that some likely changes to the Reserve Bank will require legislation, Dr Chalmers said the government would seek bipartisan support.
The treasurer said the government's aim was to make "meaningful" reforms that last, "and the best way to do that is to get some bipartisanship".
To help build support for the RBA overhaul, Dr Chalmers said he had ensured the review panel "hasn't just kept me up to speed with their thinking and across their thinking but also the Opposition and also the crossbench as well," he said, praising Opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor for the way in which he had participated in the process.
"I've got my differences with Angus Taylor, but I do want to say that he has been engaging with this Reserve Bank Review panel in good faith and I appreciate that because ideally, we would come at the recommendations...in a bipartisan way," Dr Chalmer said.
"This should be beyond politics. It should be about the best Reserve Bank that we can possibly have for our country, no matter who's in government."
READ MORE:
Mr Taylor confirmed he has had "regular and constructive discussions" with the review panel and backed the call for bipartisanship on any reforms.
"It is essential the review's recommendations are agreeable for both major parties," he said. "This will ensure certainty around the outcome of this review. With inflation at its highest level in decades, this in the best interests of Australians."
The Liberal MP said the Coalition's input to the review was centred around ensuring the the central bank remained focused on returning inflation to its 2 to 3 per cent target while preserving its independence and bolstering its capabilities. He said any reforms to governance needed to be "balanced".
His remarks suggest any attempt to move the inflation target band or shift the object of policy to nominal wages would struggle to receive bipartisan support.
Greens treasury spokesman Nick McKim wants the maintenance of a stable ecology and climate to be added to the central bank's objectives and has called for the Treasury secretary, who is a member of the RBA Board, to be given written instructions from the government before every meeting to better integrate monetary and fiscal policy.
Asked about the future of Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, whose terms ends in September, Dr Chalmers said an announcement would be made "closer to the middle of the year".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.