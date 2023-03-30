The ACT's new digital health record highlighted more than 20,000 medication and therapy order errors over a three-month period, the Health Minister has told the Assembly.
Rachel Stephen-Smith said the new system, implemented in November last year, also had additional protections for sensitive patient information.
But the opposition has taken aim at the digital health record, saying the new system has scuttled the ability for the government to provide data on waiting times.
Ms Stephen-Smith gave an update on the implementation of the digital health record in the Assembly on Thursday morning.
The digital health record brought together all paper and digital records for patients in the territory's public health system.
Ms Stephen-Smith said during its first three months, the system had identified more than 23,000 errors.
She said between November 12, 2022 to February 11, 2023 there were:
The Health Minister said while the system had highlighted these errors there were procedures in place before, but that the digital health record had made the process more efficient.
"In providing these figures, I want to emphasise that medication safety safeguards have previously been in place, particularly through manual checking and reconciliation - but the efficiency of the DHR is saving effort as well as increasing patient safety," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said more than 90 per cent of results had been released to patients through their digital health record accounts within one day. She said this was more than 120,000 results.
The Health Minister also spoke about how the digital health record dealt with potential privacy breaches. Ms Stephen-Smith said specific work had been undertaken to ensure sensitive information had additional protections in place.
She referenced this in the context of the alleged privacy breach where staff at Dhulwa had been accused of sending patient information to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation over a period of years.
"I know recent events have been particularly distressing for many in the community, and particularly those who need to access mental health treatment and care," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"The digital health record is intended to make information more readily available to the health care team at the point of care, however, who can access this information is strictly controlled.
"Sensitive patient information such as mental health or sexual health interactions is stored behind something called 'break the glass' functionality. This means that sensitive health records are in a secure area that clinicians can only access if they have a legitimate reason for doing so."
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley took exception to the Health Minister's speech, after Ms Stephen-Smith said she was committed to being transparent to the public.
Ms Castley said the government has been unable to provide any new information on outpatient waiting times since May, citing the new health record.
"Ms Stephen-Smith claims she is 'committed ... to providing as much information as possible to the public to ensure there is transparent information being given to the community about their public health services'," she said.
"At the same time, the government is refusing to disclose information on the digital solutions division which is implementing DHR."
Ms Stephen-Smith said in her speech the reason for not being able to provide data was due to issues with completing quality assurance on the data. She said this had proven to be challenging as the way systems had been used in the clinical environment were different to the way it had been envisaged before it went live.
"We need high quality data and evidence to inform all areas of thinking - whether it is a member of the community deciding on health service access, health policy decisions or clinicians looking at service trends," she said.
"We need to get this right and that is what I have spoken about with the ACT public health services. Our data teams need to be given the space to do the work and obtain quality, trustworthy information."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
