The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NDIA should double its permanent staff and provide better training to reduce high turnover: interim report

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australian Senator Jordon Steele-John. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Western Australian Senator Jordon Steele-John. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The National Disability Insurance Agency needs to more than double its staff and provide comprehensive disability awareness and anti-discrimination training, a review of the organisation has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.