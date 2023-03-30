The National Disability Insurance Agency needs to more than double its staff and provide comprehensive disability awareness and anti-discrimination training, a review of the organisation has found.
An interim report into the capability and culture at the NDIA has highlighted "several consistent issues" which it said were having a "detrimental impact" on applicants and participants.
The report took particular aim at what it said was the agency's over-reliance on labour hire to fill vacancies, leading to high staff turnover despite recent increases in Australian Public Service staffing levels.
The report cited labour-hire staff facing insecure working conditions, short-term contracts, large turnover, double handling and pay differences.
But the joint standing committee on the National Disability Insurance Scheme found most of these issues were not new, and were highlighted in earlier inquiries, with some of the previous recommendations still being rolled out.
The committee handed down five recommendations to improve the culture at the NDIA, including lifting staffing caps and improving workplace culture to reduce staff turnover.
The government should also invest in staff training and updating systems so participants did not have to tell their stories "again and again" to multiple people.
Committee member and Greens senator, Jordon Steele-John, said there was an "urgent need" for a culture shift in the agency to stop the staff "churn" through.
Senator Steele-John said the NDIA needed to lift its numbers from 4000 to 10,000 direct employees so participants could build direct relationships with their planners.
"We need to lift staffing caps and employ more people so disabled people can speak to a human being and build trust over time and the worker can build up knowledge of them," Senator Steele-John said.
"There are some great people in the agency but they are dealing with massive workloads. A genuine improvement in the culture will reduce staff turnover and and improve the continuity of relationships."
The committee heard stories of "pain, fear, anxiety, frustration" from participants, families, carers and advocates, with some evidence "not easy to hear" at the inquiry hearings.
The Community and Public Sector Union submitted data from August 2022, which found the NDIA employed more than 1800 labour hire staff - the highest level since April 2020.
It comes as the Labor government had promised to hire additional 380 permanent NDIA staff as part of its October 2022 budget.
The report outlined "overly bureaucratic and complex" administrative burdens with participants forced to communicate with multiple layers of management and different organisations.
"Many submitters gave evidence of their frustration at having to continually prove their disability at each annual plan review, its impact on their lives, and their need for appropriate supports," the report stated.
One person described their experience of stress, anxiety and uncertainty at their annual plan reviews and called for the review process to be held every three years instead.
"It puts great strain on my mental health knowing that this could potentially happen every time my plan is due for review," they said.
"This has left me feeling highly anxious whenever I need to think about or discuss my NDIS plans."
The committee will continue hearings this year with a final report expected to be delivered in this parliamentary term.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
