The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Matt Kelley chasing victory in Country Championships final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra trainer Matt Kelley and I've Bean Tryin' are chasing Country Championships success on Saturday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra trainer Matt Kelley and I've Bean Tryin' are chasing Country Championships success on Saturday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Matthew Kelley knows exactly where he'd be right now if he wasn't training horses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.