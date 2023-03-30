Australia's large and medium companies will have to become more transparent on pay differences between men and women after amendments to the workplace gender equality law passed Parliament.
The Workplace Gender Equality Amendment, which passed with bipartisan support, will force companies with 100 employees or more to publish the pay gaps within their business or organisation from early next year.
These will be made public on the Workplace Gender Equality Agency website and allow some 40 percent of Australian workers to see how their company is performing on the gender pay gap.
According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), the gender pay gap has dropped from 14.1 per cent last May to 13.3 per cent last November.
But that still leaves full-time working women with around $253 less in their wallet each week compared to their male counterparts.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said the legislation was a critical step toward achieving women's economic equality.
"On current projections it will take another 26 years to close the gender pay gap," she said.
"Women have waited long enough for the pay gap to close - this government will not let them wait another quarter of a century."
She said this comes on top of other efforts to progress economic equality, including cheaper childcare and the increase to paid parental leave.
On Twitter, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it will take women a step closer to being paid what they deserve.
WGEA chief executive Mary Wooldridge said the new legislation will shape the future of workplace gender equality.
"Publishing employer gender pay gaps will provide deeper insights on their employer's progress, while jobseekers can get a clearer indication of a prospective employer's commitment to ensuring the contributions of all employees are equally valued and rewarded," she said.
"This is also an opportunity for employers who may have been slow to prioritise gender equality to get serious about change."
She added that agency data showed employers gain a competitive edge when they make gender equality a priority.
The passing of the legislation has also received backing from organisations like Science in Australia Gender Equity.
Chief executive Janin Bredehoeft said transparency will encourage accountability.
She said while the higher education and research sector has made good progress in lowering the pay gap, more needed to be done.
"We need to continue our work to better understand the causes of the gender pay gap in our sector and what works to reduce it," Dr Bredehoeft said.
Chief Executive Women also welcomed the passing of the bill, its Policy and Engagement Committee Chair Pauline Vamos stating it's been shown both nationally and globally that public reporting "can lead to greater corrective action to close the gender pay gap".
"The Closing the Gender Pay Gap Act is a turning point for Australia, a vital step forward that shows that women can and should play an equal role in workplaces and the economy," she said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
