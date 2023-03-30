The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Two unlocked houses in Fisher and Ngunnawal burgled while residents slept, police said

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the allegedly stolen cars. Picture supplied
One of the allegedly stolen cars. Picture supplied

Two houses have been allegedly burgled while residents slept, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.