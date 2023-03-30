Two houses have been allegedly burgled while residents slept, police say.
On Wednesday morning, two unlocked homes in Ngunnawal and Fisher were allegedly robbed, with the burglars accused of stealing wallets, handbags and car keys.
A black Audi A3 was stolen from the home in Ngunnawal and a maroon Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Fisher home, police said.
They said the Audi was then used to help the burglars reportedly break into the Weston Creek Labor Club and the Ginninderra Labor Club.
"Later, at the Burns Club, the Honda Odyssey was used to damage entry doors to gain access to the premises. The offenders allegedly threatened an employee who was present in the club," they said.
"ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to [the alleged] aggravated burglaries [and] robbery.
"Police are seeking any dash cam footage of either the Audi A3 or the Honda Odyssey between 3am and 7am on Wednesday morning or information relating to the current location of either vehicle."
Police also said homeowners should remember to secure their homes.
"Offenders are seeking out homes that are easy to gain access to in order to steal and vehicles and other items such as phones, wallets and handbags. As occurred yesterday - these vehicles are then being used to commit other more serious crimes," police said.
"Anyone who has information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7390409."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
