Hugh Bowman chases 100th Group One win on day one of the Championships at Randwick

By Tim Auld
March 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Hugh Bowman rides Sharp 'N' Smart in the Australian Derby after winning the Spring Champion Stakes on the three-year-old. Picture Getty Images
Having spent recent months racing up the premiership table in Hong Kong, star jockey Hugh Bowman returns to Sydney on Saturday, in pursuit of Group One glory on the opening day of the Championships where a major victory will see him register a career milestone.

