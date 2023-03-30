Having spent recent months racing up the premiership table in Hong Kong, star jockey Hugh Bowman returns to Sydney on Saturday, in pursuit of Group One glory on the opening day of the Championships where a major victory will see him register a career milestone.
Bowman is chasing his 100th Australian Group One success and is currently on 99 wins. He has three rides in four of the majors at Randwick but sees New Zealand bred galloper Sharp 'N' Sharp who lines up in the $2 million Australian Derby as the horse most likely to give him the triumph he seeks.
"I think he's a very good horse," Bowman told ACM Racing.
"He's got a lot of ability. Sharp 'N' Smart has not drawn the best barrier in 17 but he's a big horse who will be suited to a lot of room in the race. My main aim will be to get him into a good rhythm and get him to relax in the run. I think the New Zealand form is a bit stronger this season compared to the Australian form. I've watched the videos of Sharp 'N' Smart's three New Zealand runs this year and they have been excellent performances. His last start win in the New Zealand Derby was very impressive. His New Zealand Derby win was over the 2400 metres of Saturday's race and that should suit him down to the ground."
The hall of fame jockey said the lightly raced three-year-old handles all types of going.
"He's at home on wet or dry ground and that's something his rivals don't have. I had four rides on Sharp 'N' Smart last year which resulted in two wins and a couple of placings and I was impressed each time I rode him. He improved with each run under his belt. Sharp 'N' Smart's win at Randwick in October was very good. I'm sure he's a lot more seasoned horse this year then last year which should stand him in good stead for Saturday's feature."
Sharp 'N' Smart is a $3.40 hope with Bet365 to win the Group One classic.
Bowman's other feature rides at Randwick on Saturday are on the Peter and Paul Snowden trained Don Corleone in the $1 million Inglis Sires (1400m) and Lost And Running for John O'Shea in the $3 million TJ Smith Stakes (1200m).
Don Corleone ran fourth at his last start in the Golden Slipper and Bowman rode the two-year-old on that occasion.
"I thought it was a good run by Don Corleone in the Slipper," he said. "On the other hand he was probably entitled to finish a bit closer to them in the Golden Slipper but the Inglis Sires is over 1400 metres and that should suit him. He should travel off the pace and have a good run. I think he should be competitive."
Bet365 rate Don Corleone a $7.50 chance in the Sires.
Lost And Running has drawn barrier 15 in the Tommy Smith Stakes and is up against a classy field of sprinters which includes Nature Strip, Giga Kick and In Secret.
"It's a very good field of sprinters in the Tommy Smith," Bowman said. "Lost And Running has very good first-up form. He's a talented galloper but he will need to produce his A-game to win the Tommy Smith from the wide barrier. It looks a tough race on paper and there are numerous chances."
Early betting markets with Bet365 rate Lost And Running a $15 hope.
The champion jockey has two other rides in lesser races on Saturday. He rides Barber for James Cummings in the Kindergarten Stakes and Wolverine for Kris Lees in the Carbine Stakes.
Bowman jetted into Sydney on Thursday with his wife Christine and their two children from Hong Kong and is looking forward to riding on the opening day of the big Sydney carnival.
"It's a wonderful carnival," he said. "They get huge crowds to the Championships and promote them really well. I made a trip home back from Hong Kong for the Golden Slipper meeting but it was really rushed. It'll be great to be back home with Christine and the kids for a few days as it'll give us a chance to catch up with some family and friends in Sydney. We're really enjoying our time in Hong Kong. It's a busy time but we're really loving it. It's been a bit of whirlwind over the last few months settling into Hong Kong but things are starting to settle down a bit now. We'll just catch our breath in Sydney for the few days before going back there."
With no Melbourne race meeting on Saturday the meeting at Bendigo carries metropolitan status. The feature race on the nine event program is the $200,000 Golden Mile.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.