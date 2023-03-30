"It's a wonderful carnival," he said. "They get huge crowds to the Championships and promote them really well. I made a trip home back from Hong Kong for the Golden Slipper meeting but it was really rushed. It'll be great to be back home with Christine and the kids for a few days as it'll give us a chance to catch up with some family and friends in Sydney. We're really enjoying our time in Hong Kong. It's a busy time but we're really loving it. It's been a bit of whirlwind over the last few months settling into Hong Kong but things are starting to settle down a bit now. We'll just catch our breath in Sydney for the few days before going back there."