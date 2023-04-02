The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Gordon Moore's law gave the computer industry confidence in its future progression

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:46pm, first published April 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TECH TALK

In 1968, George Moore co-founded the chip manufacturer Intel. Picture by Bruno from Pixabay.
In 1968, George Moore co-founded the chip manufacturer Intel. Picture by Bruno from Pixabay.

I have a couple of favourite eponymous laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.