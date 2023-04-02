I have a couple of favourite eponymous laws.
Parkinson's law of triviality: "The time spent on any agenda item will be in inverse proportion to the sum of money involved".
Another favourite is the elegantly recursive Hofstadter's law: "Any task always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's law".
Eponymous laws are simply principles that have been named after a person who played a significant role in their development or discovery.
They are often used in scientific or technical fields to describe a phenomenon or relationship and they can be useful in helping people remember and apply important concepts.
There are hundreds of well-known examples - Murphy's Law (anything that can go wrong, will go wrong); Newton's Laws of Motion (these laws describe the relationship between a body and the forces acting upon it); Ohm's Law (describes current, voltage and resistance in an electrical circuit); Boyle's Law (describes the relationship between pressure and volume of a gas) - and so on.
Let's look at the law named after recently deceased Gordon Moore, co-founder in 1968, of computer chip company Intel.
Moore's Law is the observation that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years. It predicted the exponential growth of computing power with advances in semiconductor technology.
In April 1965, Moore published an article in the journal Electronics titled Cramming More Components onto Integrated Circuits."
In that article he stated: "The complexity for minimum component costs has increased at a rate of roughly a factor of two per year. Certainly, over the short term, this rate can be expected to continue if not to increase".
Essentially he was predicting that computing power would double every year. A bold prediction to be made before man had even stepped on the moon.
Moore revised this prediction in 1975, when he said he expected transistor density to double approximately every two years.
And to this day, that rate has remained relatively consistent.
This exponential growth has allowed for the development of more powerful and efficient computers, as well as advancements in other fields such as telecommunications, medicine and aerospace.
There is no doubt that Gordon Moore has played an integral part in our journey to modern computing.
Without Moore's Law, transistor density would still have continued to increase at incredible rates as his law was a keen observation of what was already happening.
Gravity existed before Isaac Newton saw an apple fall from a tree, but in the same way that Newton's Laws helped the understanding of physics in our world, Moore's observation of the ongoing trend gave the industry confidence that the path forward would continue to progress.
Intel played an important role in continuing that trend.
Gordon Moore was truly a pioneer of modern computing and his name will live on in the eponymous law named after him.
The death of Gordon Moore may coincide with Moore's Law finally reaching its limit, as the size of transistors approaches the atomic scale and the cost of developing new technologies increases.
We may need new approaches like quantum computing to continue the trend of exponential growth in computing power.
