The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Employers warn of recession risk if unions win 7 per cent pay hike

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Employers have warned that "irresponsible" wage claims risk tipping the economy into recession amid evidence that the labour market remains tight despite a small fall in job vacancies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.