Employers have warned that "irresponsible" wage claims risk tipping the economy into recession amid evidence that the labour market remains tight despite a small fall in job vacancies.
The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) said a 7 per cent minimum wage increase being sought by the Australian Council of Trade Unions would increase the financial strain on business and add to inflation pressures, potentially forcing interest rates higher and risking an economic contraction.
ACCI has instead recommended a 4 per cent increase, 3.5 per cent of which would go to pay packets and the rest to superannuation, which would lift the minimum wage to $841.04 a week.
"Business supports a pay increase. But it must be one that is reasonable and responsible," ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said. "A 4 per cent wage increase gets the balance right."
Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox called on the Fair Work Commission to "exercise restraint and caution" in its annual review of the minimum wage.
Mr Willox warned that an increase "anywhere near" that proposed by the ACTU ran the real risk of sending the country into a recession "that we didn't have to have".
But the ACTU said workers on awards and the minimum wage have suffered the biggest real pay cuts on record because of rising living costs and a 7 per cent increase was "about economic survival for many working people".
Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed the federal government would back an increase in the minimum wage in its submission to the wage review but would not specify the size of any rise.
Dr Chalmers rejected claims that awarding a "meaningful" pay rise for minimum wage workers would exacerbate the nation's inflation problem.
"Some people want to pretend that we've got an inflation problem in our economy because the lowest paid Australians are getting paid too much and that is obviously absolute rubbish," the Treasurer said.
Dr Chalmers said that the government does not "want to see the lowest paid workers go backwards", but clarified that this was not tied to "the inflation rate on the day we make our submission".
Lobbying over the size of the minimum wage increase has come amid evidence that demand for workers eased slightly in February but remains high.
The number of job vacancies fell 1.5 per cent nationally in the three months to February, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, including a 5.8 per cent drop in the ACT.
But such is the extent of the nation's labour shortage that even with this decline, the number of vacancies remains almost double the level reached just before the pandemic hit in February 2020.
Underlining the struggle for employers to recruit the staff they need, almost one in four businesses reported they had at least one vacancy, with shortages particularly acute in public administration, hospitality, health and education.
The figures show there has been a significant ramp-up in demand in the public sector, where vacancies are more than 23 per cent higher than a year earlier, compared with a 1.7 per cent lift in the private sector over the same period.
Reflecting this, more than two in every five employers in public administration had at least one vacancy, similar to the level of demand in hospitality. By contrast, fewer than one in 10 employers in finance and insurance were recruiting.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is closely monitoring the strength of the labour market as it decides whether a further rate hike is needed on April 4, and the latest vacancy data follows figures showing the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 per cent in February.
But as the central bank mulls whether or not to tighten monetary policy, it is also expected to take into account a fall in annual inflation to 6.8 per cent in February, its second consecutive monthly decline.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
