Luke Pepper has every reason to be nervous about Saturday's trip to Randwick.
Stable star Opal Ridge will make the four-hour journey from Scone for the Group Three PJ Bell Stakes, the last race on the first day of the Championships.
The horse is typically a good traveller, but Pepper knows all too well how quickly things can come unstuck.
Having made the trip from Scone to Melbourne for last month's Inglis Sprint, Opal Ridge suffered a minor injury on the five-minute drive from the stables to Flemington and was promptly scratched by vets.
So while Pepper is confident the $2.40 favourite on Saturday can deliver in Sydney, his primary focus is on ensuring she makes it to the track in one piece.
"It was a disaster story down in Melbourne," Pepper said. "It was one of those unfortunate incidents that happens. We can't wait to get to the races on the first day of the Championships.
"She'll travel down on Saturday, head down with a travel companion like we she normally does. Hopefully she gets there in one piece."
Opal Ridge's journey from rags to riches is an extraordinary story for the former Canberra trainer.
Initially passed in at the sales, the filly was purchased for $20,000 by Moruya father-son duo Allan and Ryan Hunt in 2021.
Pepper knew he had something special on his hands from the moment she arrived at his stable and she promptly won a maiden in Canberra in her first start.
To date, Opal Ridge has won five of eight races and $550,325 in prizemoney, including a dominant last-start win in the Listed Darby Munro Stakes at Rosehill.
The filly's rise has prompted comparisons to Takeover Target, the Queanbeyan horse bought for $1250 who won more than $6 million.
Should she perform on Saturday, Opal Ridge is set for a tilt at Group One glory during the Brisbane carnival.
"I never expected she'd be running in these races," Pepper said. "The road she's sent us on is amazing. I'm rapt to have her in my stable and it's exciting times for the owners.
"If everything goes to plan we may end up in Brisbane for the winter carnival looking at races like the Stradbroke and Tatts Tiara.
"It's hard to say now if she's ready for that step up, we're just seeing if she can keep taking that next step. Every time we've raised the bar, she's answered it. It's a big jump from Group Three to Group One, hopefully she's the right one to do it."
While she commenced her career in Canberra, Opal Ridge soon made the move to Scone after Pepper relocated his stable.
The trainer was the latest to depart the ACT due to unsustainable workers compensation costs and restricted entry to Highway races.
Having spent nine months in Scone, Pepper knows he made the right decision.
"It's the best decision I've ever made," he said. "It's just not financially viable in Canberra anymore. We had to make a decision of where to go and we're rapt with our decision."
