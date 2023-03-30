It's the front-row battle worth getting front-row seats for. Josh Papali'i and Joe Tapine up against James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota.
Four of the best props in the game going head to head to head to head.
Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's set to unleash his beast against the Penrith Panthers, with Papali'i to start at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Papali'i made his return from a calf injury in the Raiders' 24-14 loss to Newcastle last weekend, but he started on the bench for that game.
Stuart said his enforcer needed that hit-out and was ready to resume his usual starting role.
"Yep, it was just about getting some game time into Josh," he said.
"Being a middle, getting some minutes was important for him last week. But Papa's at the best weight he's been at for a long time and he is very fit.
"His condition is as good as it's been for many, many years. He's worked very hard in the off-season, Josh, and I'm really happy with where big Papa is."
It will be Tapine's 150th Raiders game, having also played 20 games for the Knights before he moved to Canberra.
His pregnant wife Kirsten presented his jersey ahead of the Raiders captain's run on Thursday.
Such has been the rise of Tapine's stature as the best prop in the world, his work can sometimes go unnoticed - like in the win over Cronulla when he quietly ran for 177 metres.
He's averaging 179m per game this season - his highest season average to date in his 10-year career.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Stuart said Tapine's work was very much noticed in the Green Machine's inner sanctum.
"Not to us. That's true. When you get your great players playing consistently well every week they probably don't get the recognition they do when they play a good one out of two or three games," he said.
"But he's been very strong with his carries over the last four games and it does go a little unrecognised to people - but not within the camp.
"We appreciate his ability and we're very fortunate to have him."
The Raiders and Penrith have reignited their rivalry in recent years, with a number of incidents bringing it back from the early 90s when they played back-to-back grand finals against each other.
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana, who had his jersey torn off in a game at Penrith in 2018, downplayed the rivalry at the start of the week,
He returns from a three-game suspension to face the Panthers.
Stuart felt the players would appreciate the rivalry more when they'd retired.
"They are a very good team, but at this stage - in regards to our disappointing performance last week - it's important we put our best foot forward," he said.
"We've just got to worry about our game, but we're playing against a quality football team."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.