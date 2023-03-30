The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Josh Papali'i set to start as Canberra Raiders host Penrith Panthers

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i is set to make his first start of the season. Picture by Karleen Minney
Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i is set to make his first start of the season. Picture by Karleen Minney

It's the front-row battle worth getting front-row seats for. Josh Papali'i and Joe Tapine up against James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.