ACT Labor, Canberra Liberals vote against Greens' Jo Clay motion into zoning changes

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:15pm
ACT Greens' Jo Clay. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Labor and the Liberals have voted together to postpone debate on a Greens' motion to hold an inquiry into zoning changes needed to deliver more high- and medium-density housing in the ACT.

