Geocon has sold its approved development site in Garema Place for $30 million, keeping plans alive for a luxury hotel in the precinct.
Geocon had previously planned to build an 11-storey hotel on the site.
The Bunda Street property sold for $30 million on March 1, CoreLogic records show.
While the buyer for the hotel site has not been confirmed, it is understood local developer TP Dynamics was in discussions to purchase the site at one stage.
TP Dynamics declined to comment when contacted by The Canberra Times.
The property, which spans two sites at 70 Bunda Street and 47 Garema Place, was listed for sale in October.
Plans for a 203-room luxury hotel on the site were approved by the ACT planning authority in 2020 and included a rooftop pool and bar, ballroom, ground-floor dining and 2500 square metres of office space.
First lodged in 2018, the plans included demolishing Canberra's iconic Gus' cafe and rebuilding it in the same location in accordance with its heritage status.
Geocon paid a total of nearly $20 million for the two sites between 2017 and 2019.
Meanwhile, the ACT government's City Renewal Authority has proposed a series of upgrades to improve Garema Place, with a goal to declutter the space and add more greenery.
The Garema Place project follows upgrades to City Walk in 2020, which saw new garden beds, lawns and street furniture added.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
