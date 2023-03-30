See how property values have changed in your suburb since COVID

Welcome to the very first edition of The Canberra Times' property newsletter!
Each Saturday we'll bring you the latest headlines, keeping you up-to-date with what's happening in property, development and construction across the capital.
Making news today, new data shows just how much Canberra property prices have changed since the onset of COVID-19.
You can use our interactive map to see how house and unit values have changed in your suburb in the last three years.
The property news has been all about development lately.
Capital Estate Developments revealed the next stage of development for Denman Prospect, opening up consultation for its new estate, Stromlo Reach.
The plan is to subdivide and rezone two blocks that will eventually include about 840 new homes - both houses and apartments - and a new school.
Development on one section of the site was scaled back following a community campaign to protect the area for its ecological value.
In Civic, Garema Place is set for a fresh new look in a bid to transform the central meeting point into a safer, greener space.
The ACT government is inviting feedback on the proposed upgrades, while plans for a luxury hotel may still be on the cards as a new buyer swoops in for Geocon's Garema Place site.
A step outside the territory for a moment because there's also some development happening in one of Canberra's favourite South Coast holiday spots.
A proposal to build a four-storey luxury development in Mollymook has been given the green light. The developer says there was some trepidation from the community, but he hopes the project will be well-received as work gets underway.
Details about Canberra-based construction company PBS Building continue to emerge after it entered voluntary administration earlier this month.
We revealed one of PBS Building's directors is still connected to a major project, weeks after the construction company halted work at the site.
Finally, there was some good news for home buyers when the federal government agreed to extend the paperwork deadline for the HomeBuilder grant, which was due to end this month.
The extension came as a relief to buyers who feared they would miss out on up to $25,000 due to construction delays beyond their control.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
