Former Channel Nine political editor Chris Uhlmann is occupying a much gentler space in retirement.
He's had his first children's book published, from a story he wrote almost 40 years ago, fresh out of a Catholic seminary, with a degree in religious studies, unable to find permanent work in a recession and feeling a little "useless".
The story was written on paper and later stored in a computer but now comes to life in the beautiful picture book The Useless Tune, illustrated with stunning watercolours by his brother Paul Uhlmann and published by Walker Books.
"It about the essential value of things that nourish the spirit," Chris said.
The modern Australian fable is about Maggie the magpie who comes to believe her singing is "no good to anybody" because its worth is not tangible.
But eventually she recognises its value, "this wonderous song like a water burbling over river stones" that makes every morning worthwhile.
Chris said he wanted to honour anything that fed the human spirit - poetry, art, literature, music, nature. And remind Australian children of the wonder of their own backyard.
With a father in the air force, Chris said he and his siblings moved multiple times even before he finished primary school. One memorable move was to a base outside Brisbane.
"There was a creek at either end of the street and we'd stay out all day in the bush," he said, happily returning to those carefree years through the book.
The Useless Tune only really happened because Chris showed the story to wife Gai Brodtmann and she suggested asking his brother Paul to illustrate it.
Returning to words he'd written at the age of 26 didn't feel unusual for Chris, who often found himself in a reflective mood these days.
"I'm 62 now and find myself going back to a lot of things," he said. "I'm surprised how fast it has all gone."
He and Gai now find their peace, their nourishment of the soul, walking along the shores of Lake Burley Griffin from their home in Yarralumla.
"That's where I like to do my walking and my pondering," he said.
Chris is modest about his contribution to the book, saying his words have been elevated by the watercolour paintings of his brother Paul, a senior lecturer in the school of arts and humanities at the Edith Cowan University.
It's Chris' first children's book after he co-wrote, with fellow journalist Steve Lewis, what has become known as the Secret City Trilogy - The Marmalade Files, The Mandarin Code and The Shadow Games, novels that all inspired the television political drama. And, as observant viewers of Secret City know, a magpie plays a pivotal role in that series as well.
While The Useless Tune will be officially launched next month, Chris has been introducing it to some discerning readers.
"I've been trying it out on the neighbourhood kids. I've handed it out to some local families and they seem to enjoy it," he said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
