New Monaro Panthers coach Ian Worthington has big shoes to fill but is certain he's up to the job.
The Panthers enter the 2023 National Premier League first grade competition starting this weekend as reigning champions, and former coach Frank Cachia played a major role in their rise.
In a whirlwind year Cachia guided Monaro to a grand final upset over minor premiers Canberra Croatia, and helped the team claim the Charity Shield and Federation Cup, as well as the Australia Cup Qualifying Trophy.
Cachia chose to step away from football following their memorable grand final victory, leaving former assistant Worthington in charge for their title defence this season, in his third year with the club.
Worthington is confident he has the blueprint to win Monaro back-to-back championships.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to take over from Frank Cachia who did such a brilliant job as head coach," he told The Canberra Times ahead of Monaro's round one clash against Tigers FC on Saturday.
"We do miss him around the place but we feel like the movement with me going into his spot has been a pretty seamless one."
Worthington brings with him an impressive resume as a former coach within the youth academies and the under 21s at English Premier League giants Manchester City, as well as Burnely and Bolton.
And he was also part of the coaching staff that led lower league English club Hyde United to promotion, and a first-round FA Cup appearance.
"I'm trying to use my experience that I had at a similar level in the UK, along with what I've learned about the Monaro Panthers and what we did with Frank in the last couple of years," Worthington said.
The Englishman has embraced his mission to continue what Cachia started, and the Queanbeyan football community has embraced him too, with Mayor Kenrick Winchester having the coach invited to an event in the city for Australia Day earlier this year.
On the pitch Monaro did lose some players in the off-season, but Worthington has recruited some new faces to fill the void.
"Josh Calabria went to Melbourne, Darren Bailey headed to Griffith with his family after scoring the winning goal in the grand final, and Andre Carle has moved to Adelaide," he said.
"It's hard because we had such an amazing time with them and three moved away to the Tigers who we expect to play on Saturday, in Nikos Kalfas, Amilio Kista and Kyle Senior.
"But we've also had players join us like midfielder Roko Strika which is a big coup as a former professional player in Croatia, and there's another five players that have moved to us from within the Canberra competition."
Worthington, who is also the head coach at Radford College and the Australian Elite Football Academy, is upbeat about the depth at Monaro with their talented under-23s fresh off a league title last season too.
"We know we have the quality in the personnel from what they can do on the field and we've also really driven that positive culture, which we believe will be a huge part of our success this year," he said.
"Ultimately we want to get to the grand final and be the minor premiers, but we've got several rounds before then to get to that stage.
"We're excited for the Tigers and are raring to go."
Saturday
O'Connor Knights v Canberra Croatia, 3pm at O'Connor Enclosed
Canberra Olympic v West Canberra Wanderers, 3pm at Greenway Enclosed
Monaro Panthers v Tigers FC, 5pm at Riverside Stadium
Sunday
Tuggeranong United v Gungahlin United, 3pm at Kambah 2
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.