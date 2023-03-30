The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Whistleblower protections fail Richard Boyle in first Public Interest Disclosure test

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle. Picture AAP
ATO whistleblower Richard Boyle. Picture AAP

Australia's federal whistleblower protections did not grant a high-profile whistleblower immunity because he failed to reveal his evidence at a specific time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.