ACT Brumbies star Len Ikitau is looking to cap one of the biggest weeks of his life by leading his side past the NSW Waratahs on Saturday night.
The outside centre will make his return from a calf injury for the showdown at Canberra Stadium.
The comeback comes after partner Sammie gave birth to a baby boy, Lennox, on Wednesday and with a new contract set to be announced on Friday.
The two-year deal will keep Ikitau at the Brumbies until the end of 2025 and is a huge coup for Rugby Australia as they build towards the British and Irish Lions tour.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The 24-year-old has developed into one of the most dangerous outside centres in world rugby and attracted significant interest from cashed up overseas clubs.
The Lions tour, however, was a key lure in the fight to retain his services and officials are thrilled to have locked down a central figure of the Wallabies squad.
The deal comes on the back of the high-profile recruitment of Joseph Sua'ali'i and after Brumbies teammates Allan Alaalatoa and Rob Valetini signed long-term contracts earlier this year.
Tom Wright is the next target and it's understood an agreement is close to being finalised.
Ikitau is one of six Wallabies named to return for the Brumbies in Saturday's clash with the Waratahs.
James Slipper, Nic White, Pete Samu, Valetini and Wright all sat out last week's loss to the Canterbury Crusaders under Rugby Australia's load management policy.
Ikitau has missed the past two matches due to a minor calf injury, but was also slated to be rested in Christchurch.
He is now healthy and ACT coach Stephen Larkham is confident the centre will make an instant impact on Saturday night.
"[Ikitau] just had an issue with his calf that we didn't want to risk," Larkham said. "He's been one of those guys that had a really good week last week.
"He hit all the metrics that he needed to hit, last week compared to the previous two weeks where we were sort of nursing him through training. It was a really good week for him to have last week so he's nice and fresh this week.
"He's certainly looking forward to getting out there and playing this weekend."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.