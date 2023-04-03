Have you heard of "oleification"? It is the ancient but little known practice of oiling figs, used since the third century BC.
Local orchardists say pumpkins, tomatoes and figs have all been late this year.
The Harvest Group at the National Arboretum usually picks the first figs in February but this season there was still no harvesting in late March.
A keen home gardener who has a Dwarf Brown fig tree (they are sold by Bulleen Art and Garden in Victoria) was browsing the internet for fig growing information. She came across a site which explained that you place a drop of oil (preferably olive oil) on a cotton bud and apply it to the eye of a half-ripe fig to accelerate its ripening. The figs need to be already showing some pinkish-red inside so it means picking a couple on a branch first to determine the state of ripeness. Both she and an expert local gardener have tried oiling their figs and the effective chemical, linolenic acid, seems to have hastened ripening.
The citation excerpt for the article was Science Direct and the website is: plantanswers.com/Articles/HasteningFallFigRipening.asp
Our column about Jane Laloma (Kitchen Garden, March 21) prompted many readers to ask for 2023 version of Hannah Glasse's 1747 recipe for apple pie. Jane made three points about flavourings including "a slice of quince or quince paste adds to the aromatic delight of the pie" and quinces are just ripening now. "Maggie Beer makes a great quince paste and so do many matriarchs, including mine," says Jane.
"Mace is a unique spice and has many uses once you get to know it - in root and mushroom soups, for example - and it imparts a subtle and earthy flavour reminding you of the woodlands in Autumn." Jane also recommends adding to the apple pie a pinch of Apple Cake Spice from Gewurzhaus - order online or visit their shop in the Canberra Centre.
Jane's passion for saving seeds prompted a reader to send me an amusing article by Jill Lepore from "Onward and Upward in the Garden" (The New Yorker, March 20). Called "What We Learn from Leafing Through Seed Catalogues", the author opens with, "They promise 40 pound beets, rhubarb that tastes like wine, tomatoes that look like stained-glass windows and world salvation. It doesn't hurt to dream."
There are more than 200 mail-order seed companies in the United States and Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds prints a 500-page catalogue. That might keep you entertained on a cool Canberra day.
On Sunday afternoon, March 26, more than 60 residents gathered atop Swinger Hill reserve to celebrate Neighbour Day. Everyone was asked to bring a plate and something to drink. Adults mingled with constant friends and met new people, there were children and babies and a number of dogs.
On the tables set up by Doug, Chris, Jude and Lynne there were plates of scones, chocolate brownies, date crumble shortbread, cakes and biscuits. There was also a plate of figs and strawberries. Few people at functions choose veg or fruit first so I decided my plate of sliced fresh pears needed to circulate and everyone took a slice of Honey Belle, Red Sienna Pride or Beurre Bosc.
Then a friend and I reached for a slice of slinky tart. I asked good cook Chris Brew what he had made for that day and he said "you have just eaten it". His recipe, which follows, was adapted from Nadine Ingram's baked lemon tart recipe in her cookbook Flour and Stone (Simon and Schuster, $59.99).
For the shortcrust pastry: use enough to line a 22cm tart tin. Chris uses Flour and Stone sweet pastry.
Filling:
4 eggs
150g caster sugar
100ml double cream
100ml fresh lime juice
1-2 mangoes (Kensington Pride/Bowen Special)
zest of 1 lime
Combine the eggs and sugar in a large bowl and hand whisk immediately, just enough to dissolve the sugar. Mix the lime juice with the flesh of the mango to form a puree. Frozen mango, defrosted, is fine. Combine with the eggs. Add the cream, then the lime zest and whisk well to combine. Cover the filling and rest it overnight in the fridge to infuse. Next day, fine strain the filling to remove the mango fibres and lime zest. Scoop off any white froth (or it will cloud the beautiful mirror-shine of the baked tart).
Bake the pastry case with pastry weights. When it is out of the oven check there are no cracks - if you do have some holes, patch them with raw pastry and bake for a few more minutes. Set oven to 110C, fill the tart case and bake for 35-40 minutes. You are aiming for a gentle wobble, rest the tart for an hour before serving.
