The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Kitchen Garden: Does 'oleification' help to ripen figs?

By Susan Parsons
April 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Does oleification help to ripen figs, which have been late to harvest this year. Picture Shutterstock
Does oleification help to ripen figs, which have been late to harvest this year. Picture Shutterstock

Have you heard of "oleification"? It is the ancient but little known practice of oiling figs, used since the third century BC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.