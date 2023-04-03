A keen home gardener who has a Dwarf Brown fig tree (they are sold by Bulleen Art and Garden in Victoria) was browsing the internet for fig growing information. She came across a site which explained that you place a drop of oil (preferably olive oil) on a cotton bud and apply it to the eye of a half-ripe fig to accelerate its ripening. The figs need to be already showing some pinkish-red inside so it means picking a couple on a branch first to determine the state of ripeness. Both she and an expert local gardener have tried oiling their figs and the effective chemical, linolenic acid, seems to have hastened ripening.