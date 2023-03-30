Canberrans working as naturopaths, counsellors, massage therapists, speech pathologists and dietitians will be required to follow new regulations under proposed laws.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith introduced the laws into the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, seven years after the territory agreed to a national code for health workers not registered under existing accreditation schemes.
The proposed laws will set out a code of conduct for workers, which would include ensuring workers provide services in a safe manner, that workers do not make claims to cure cancer or terminal illnesses and workers do not financially exploit clients.
The law would also allow action to be taken against workers who do not comply with the code of conduct and would enable an independent investigator to receive complaints about breaches.
The ACT Health Services Commissioner would investigate the complaints and take action when the community is at risk.
The national code was agreed to by state and territory governments in 2015. Since then, the code has been implemented in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.
Enabling legislation has been been passed in Western Australia and Tasmania.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the proposed laws were aimed at addressing gaps in the system.
"While the vast majority of healthcare workers practice in a safe, competent and ethical manner, it is important to have a robust set of standards and regulations in place to protect consumers and the wider community," she said.
The national code of conduct is expected to come into effect six months after the legislation has passed the Assembly. Ms Stephen-Smith said this would give time for government and non-government health providers to prepare for the change.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
