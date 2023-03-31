Times Past: April 1, 1966

In the early stages of Canberra's development, it was marvelled that the nation's capital would have the most beautiful and remarkable buildings that would be worthy of being the landmark of the nation.
On this day in 1966, The Canberra Times reported on the foundation stone laying for the new library being built on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin. The library was to be completed the following year.
The ceremony was attended by the prime minister Harold Holt, the minister for the interior Doug Anthony, politicians, diplomats, senior public servants and other invited guests. In all, 400 people attended the ceremony.
Sir Robert Menzies said the library was situated in a city to which he had devoted a great deal of thought, "egged on" by Dame Pattie Menzies who was the "most one-eyed supporter of Canberra to be found in the world".
Sir Robert said although the library would be a magnificent building, it was books that would give the library its value and importance.
"It is our duty in this generation to store and tend to the books that are produced, that the future will learn something about us. We are learning from the past, we are learning from each other, we are helping to instruct and inform the future; this is a most tremendous process in the human mind," he said.
Sir Robert also issued a warning - not to succumb to vanity about libraries. He referred to statistics mentioned earlier by Mr Anthony - already the library had 1 million books, plus bound volumes of newspapers, many feet of motion picture films, maps, photographs and sound recordings.
"We must not think that we have the finest library in Australia or in the southern hemisphere just because we have so many thousands of books," Sir Robert said.
Sir Robert said it was a great act of generosity he had been invited to lay the foundation stone, instead of Mr Holt performing the ceremony.
