Can we fix the wasteland that is Civic Square please?

By Letters to the Editor
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
Civic Square was meant to be the heart of the city. Why has it been allowed to fall into disrepair? Picture by Karleen Minney
I was picking up some books from the Civic library and walked across Civic Square. Luckily for me I am able-bodied because the whole square is now basically comprised of broken, lumpy, ill-fitting concrete tiles, and a seemingly dead fountain.

