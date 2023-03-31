Why not have a big loop Gungahlin-Belconnen-Weston Creek-Woden-Tuggeranong, then around in the other direction from Woden-Kingston-Fyshwick-Airport-Majura Park-Gungahlin. That way you avoid the lake completely, and also the parliamentary triangle, so there are no problems with the parliamentary triangle plan. You can employ the people/companies from Sydney's rail system to build the loop (with all their experience). Then because the rail would be linked with the current station at Kingston, you can send a few Tangara trains from Sydney by rail to run along the new line.