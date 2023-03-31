I was picking up some books from the Civic library and walked across Civic Square. Luckily for me I am able-bodied because the whole square is now basically comprised of broken, lumpy, ill-fitting concrete tiles, and a seemingly dead fountain.
I'm sure a few people in wheelchairs, on crutches or using other mobility aids can get across there to visit the theatre, the library, the museum and gallery or the Legislative Assembly without tripping or struggling, but it seems to me a hazardous pursuit.
Can the ACT Legislative Assembly maybe devote some of their considerable time and energy to getting their agencies to fix this problem?
There is no doubt that Australia needs major tax reform. Not the "tweaking" of the $3 million superannuation limit, but "boots and all" reform of type proposed in the 2010 Henry Tax Review. Part of any such review has to be a reconsideration of the rate, base and purpose of the Goods and Services Tax.
After the NSW election, Labor now holds power federally and in all mainland states. When the states and territories agreed to introduce the GST in 1998, the agreement stated that the rate or base of the GST could not be changed without the unanimous support of the state and territory governments and endorsement by the Commonwealth government of the day. Legal opinion says that this is not an actual legal requirement but one could argue that it is a moral one.
With the federal government in its first term, the Coalition in disarray, and wall-to wall Labor governments in mainland Australia, there has never been a more appropriate time to undertake serious tax reform.
If the PM wants a Hawke or Keating moment, he should go to the next election proposing widescale tax reform. If not now Mr Albanese, when?
The National Capital Authority's assessment of light rail 2A is confined to the projects consistency with the National Capital Plan ("Light rail faces federal approval test as latest design plans are revealed", canberratimes.com.au, March 28).
The funding of the project rests with the ACT government. It has failed to justify the project and has not considered alternatives including bus rapid transport. If the Brisbane (Bus Rapid Transport) metro is any guide, BRT would be, at most, two-thirds the cost of light rail. Pausing the light rail extension should enable, if the government is committed to social justice, increased funding of massive unmet needs in social housing and health and improvements to bus public transport.
The failure of the Barr-Rattenbury government to assess the project is a stain on its record.
Forget light rail, what the city really needs is heavy/ordinary rail. If you've ever been caught in the train of cars heading down both Majura and Tuggeranong parkways during peak hour, there is certainly demand for a fast transport system linking town centres. Light rail is only convenient in high density areas like the inner north, where it currently is. And a heavy rail linking town centres solves the problem of the lake which is a stumbling block for the light rail expansion.
Why not have a big loop Gungahlin-Belconnen-Weston Creek-Woden-Tuggeranong, then around in the other direction from Woden-Kingston-Fyshwick-Airport-Majura Park-Gungahlin. That way you avoid the lake completely, and also the parliamentary triangle, so there are no problems with the parliamentary triangle plan. You can employ the people/companies from Sydney's rail system to build the loop (with all their experience). Then because the rail would be linked with the current station at Kingston, you can send a few Tangara trains from Sydney by rail to run along the new line.
I don't know what the cost would be, but a heavy rail system would be more environmentally friendly than trains of polluting cars looping round the parkways twice a day.
We have a new federal government with a big agenda covering many aspects of Australian life. Yet the parliament is in session no more than under the previous government, leading to log-jams, deals under pressure, and inadequate time for MPs and senators to do their legislative job.
Why is it that the Australian Parliament meets so infrequently by comparison with others? In the UK and USA, the parliaments meet for 150 days a year, in Canada 120, and New Zealand 90. We are limited to 70-75 days at best according to the calendar for 2023. Of course our representatives do work on committees and other tasks, but so do those in those other countries while still gathering more often as an entity.
There is much to be gained by having politicians in the same place, listening and interacting face-to-face on the many challenges facing the country nationally and beyond.
I refer to the Food and Wine insert in my hard copy paper. Am I alone in being fed up with seeing reviews centred around Civic? Only every now and then do we see a review of a restaurant outside a one kilometre radius of Civic.
Where are the reviews of restaurants in Deakin, Dickson, Gungahlin, Belco? I expect nothing of reviewers in Tuggeranong because I don't think the reviewers know where Tuggeranong is.
We go to Civic rarely, preferring to buy locally. It would be nice to see a visit or two, annually, of the reviewers. Also, I'm happy the be the designated driver of those precious reviewers.
Re PM Albanese's "we can't afford to continue to engage in this place in order to try and get the perfect outcome" (March 29). At last, some sanity with Labor and the Greens agreeing to compromise on their different climate change policies. Progress, but still without cross-party, and less than comprehensive parliamentary support.
How different could it have been if some 15 years ago all elected party and independent representatives and senators had worked together to tackle what was clearly seen as a looming, whole-of-nation and world emergency. But instead, selfish politics and defence of raw ideology proved more important than seeking a sensible consensus. The outcome is wasted years now requiring a late, scrambling catch up.
Not good enough if, as eminent scientists inform, that mitigation of climate change is now moving towards crisis stage. But the greatest risk lies in any stubborn resistance to give and take by "playing politics". We must have the confidence of a unified way forward. There is no alternative.
I note The Canberra Times editorial reports that the "time to buy a house dwelling index" is at its lowest level since 1989 ("Cost of living the govt's big challenge", March 18, p54).
The best way to get housing affordability back Australia wide would be to adopt the Singaporean model where the government builds for and sells to first home buyers funded through the super scheme.
When Singapore attained self-government in 1959 only nine per cent of Singaporeans resided in public housing. Today 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in a government-built apartment they either own or are purchasing using their superannuation. Their super fund also covers medical costs.
Singapore's headline corporate tax rate is 17 per cent, however, due to tax incentives and breaks, the effective tax rate for most Singapore companies is much lower. The personal tax rate ranges on a progressive scale from zero to 22 per cent.
Singapore's single-tier tax system does not levy taxes on dividends. In addition, Singapore does not tax capital gains or inheritance.
With escalating living costs and a profound environmental crisis impacting us all the AUKUS deal diverts massive amounts of money away from immediate and pressing human and environmental needs.
And for what gain? Increased uncertainty regarding our security and the exposure of Australia to the dangers of nuclear power, weapons and most likely Australia becoming an international high-level nuclear waste dump. AUKUS will be a chain around Australia's neck for decades.
The cleanest, most reliable and cost effective way for Australia to transition to a low-carbon economy and a safer climate is rapidly scaling up renewable power generation and sustainable transport. The best way to get security with China is to enhance trade with them.
Instead of buying second hand nuclear submarines that are unsuitable for our coastline to "protect" our trading routes with China from China how about asking Chinese to create a first class fast rail network around Australia.
This would probably cost way less than $400 billion.
