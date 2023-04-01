Dashing for the loos not good enough for ACT netballers

Over a span of more than 30 years I have watched my daughters and grand-daughters play netball at the Southwell Park netball courts. Earlier this year the original admin structure with toilets on Northourne Ave was demolished to make way for a new building. Sadly, the ACT goverment did not provide enough funds up front to build it, necessitating the netballers to fundraise. I am not aware if the project is now fully funded, but I do know the netball season has commenced with the netball organisers working out of a shipping container and tents on the side of the courts. The nearest toilets are a couple of unisex cubicles across a sometimes busy road on the oval opposite.
With no sign of construction activity on site, I would be surprised if the new building will be in operation before the end of the season.
The ACT government is prepared to spend millions on professional sports, yet seems reluctant to be proactive in supporting a very worthwhile grassroots sport. Even the funding of a portable toilet block adjacent to the courts would be a positive so the childen do not have to cross the road "to go".
Perhaps its time a few local MPs took an interest, visited on a Saturday morning and made some noise to get things moving.
While we were driving along a busy Canberra road late one night recently, the traffic came to a halt. A mother kangaroo was crossing the road, followed by her at-foot joey. They made it to the other side, both safe. We observed the mother kangaroo stop at the side of the road, turn to her joey and open her arms out to him/her. The joey immediately jumped into mum's pouch. Safe.
What more evidence of sentience should ACT MLAs need as they contemplate yet another year of kangaroo killing in Canberra Nature Park - on their watch? Many of these MLAs voted to support legislation regarding sentience in animal species and yet, we see this cruel, unnecessary and inhumane slaughter year after year.
It was 45 years ago this week that I joined the Australian Defence Force. I have been thinking of all the great people I served with and things that occurred in that time. Then I saw the first serviceman being charged with war crimes in Afghanistan was released on bail.
What have we come to in those 45 years? It is difficult in this country to get a conviction for a rapist, murderer, paedophile or thief, but we will indulge these pious fools and go after our service personnel. Was there some untoward activity occurring? The balance of probabilities says yes, but it is over.
Leave it alone. Don't regurgitate the whole sorry wasteful mess all over again to satisfy the curiosity of a few journalists and glory-seeking legal eagles. The top leadership of the ADF should be ashamed and have a lot to answer for. Instead, we will hound a few low-level sacrificial goats to appease them.
Russia President Vladimir Putin's announcement he is escalating Russia's nuclear force posture by deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ("NATO accuses Putin of dangerous nuclear rhetoric", canberratimes.com.au, March 27) signals he will never accept defeat in what is becoming an increasingly intractable war in Ukraine.
Despite strong objections from the West, Putin's claim he is doing no more than the US in its nuclear-sharing arrangements with five NATO allies, and that this violates the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, does carry some validity.
But given Poland and Finland, which has a 1300km border with Russia, are intending to also host US nuclear weapons, one question remains: will Putin's "dear friend" Chinese President Xi Jinping act as peacemaker to avert a nuclear Armageddon?
Eric Hunter (Letters, March 29) states that he awaits with bated breath for the anti-Voice knockers to provide details of why they are right. If, instead, Eric waited with baited breath, he would almost certainly get a bite.
