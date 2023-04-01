Dashing for the loos not good enough for ACT netballers

Over a span of more than 30 years I have watched my daughters and grand-daughters play netball at the Southwell Park netball courts. Earlier this year the original admin structure with toilets on Northourne Ave was demolished to make way for a new building. Sadly, the ACT goverment did not provide enough funds up front to build it, necessitating the netballers to fundraise. I am not aware if the project is now fully funded, but I do know the netball season has commenced with the netball organisers working out of a shipping container and tents on the side of the courts. The nearest toilets are a couple of unisex cubicles across a sometimes busy road on the oval opposite.