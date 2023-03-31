While Canberra United prepare for the biggest game of the season this weekend, off the field Nickoletta Flannery has quietly been raising money for a special cause that's close to her heart.
Flannery is selling a collection of artwork inspired by her Greek heritage, with 40 per cent from each sale going towards Beyond Blue Australia in addition to a fundraising page for those simply wanting to donate.
The former Young Matilda announced the initiative on social media with a blurb explaining that she had recently endured "the most challenging 18 months ... where dealing with distress and anxiety became a weekly ritual".
Flannery said the difficult experience helped her "reshape and redefine" herself, and made her "deeply passionate about supporting and normalising what people may be feeling whilst going through a challenging time".
Her current goal is to raise $1000 for Beyond Blue Australia, and she's already half-way there after just a few weeks.
"It's a bit daunting, because I'm also sharing part of my story," Flannery told The Canberra Times. "But I'm also excited because I just hope that it helps anyone that may be struggling."
Flannery, who works part-time at an architecture firm, said she always had a passion for art, with her Instagram account name 'Oneliners by Nicki' stemming from her first efforts doing abstract faces with single lines.
Through the ups and downs of football, the 24-year-old credits her art "hobby" for helping her through some of the toughest moments of her career, including injury hurdles.
But she never expected it to develop into what it has become.
"I started about two years ago, and during my ACL rehab I did a drawing each day. Then people started getting interested in it," Flannery said.
"So I started printing, framing and selling them. It's evolved over time which is really cool.
"I quite enjoy it. It's my outlet from football.
"It takes my mind off it if you've had a bad game, and it lets me focus on something different that I'm equally as passionate about."
Flannery said athlete awareness about mental health has improved in recent years although there's "still a long way to go".
"There's so many pressures in this football world," she said.
"There's pressure to perform, pressure to always be available to play, to get your body right. I always argue that football is more mental than physical a lot of the time."
Flannery and her United teammates will face Melbourne City on Sunday afternoon in a must-win match that could see them overtake Melbourne Victory in fourth spot to sneak into the A-League Women finals.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
