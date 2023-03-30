It'll be a bumper Hall markets this Sunday.
Miniature train rides, an Easter coloring competition and a visit by the Easter Bunny are all on the cards.
The markets are at the Hall Showgrounds in Victoria Street on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
Also stalls offering everything from plants to jewellery to food as well as live music.
It's a great family day out, all while supporting Hartley Lifecare's disability programs and services.
