The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only
Review

Everywhen review - A crucial call to rethink our relationship to space, country and non-linear time

By Michael McKernan
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rethinking space, country and non-linear time
Rethinking space, country and non-linear time
  • Everywhen: Australia and the language of deep history, edited by Ann McGrath, Laura Rademaker and Jakelin Troy. UNSW Press, $49.99.

If readers look back at the book pages of newspapers from 30 or 40 years ago, they will find that scholars were invited to review the work of other scholars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.