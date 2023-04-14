Rethinking space, country and non-linear time

If readers look back at the book pages of newspapers from 30 or 40 years ago, they will find that scholars were invited to review the work of other scholars.
This is not the case today. Everywhen is one of the most scholarly, learned and specialist books readers may wish to tackle. Many readers may be hesitant to take it up, replete as it is, with detailed footnotes and bibliographies, and with difficult and challenging concepts. Readers need to be warned there is also a degree of technical discussion in this book.
But Everywhen is a crucial book for our times. As readers begin to focus on the coming referendum on a constitutional amendment to incorporate a Voice to Parliament in the Australian Constitution, they may wish to think more deeply on the scope and scale of First Nations Australia.
Most Australians now acknowledge, with a certain pride and fascination, the evidence that Indigenous Australians have occupied this land for, at least, 65,000 years.
This fact now slips off Australian tongues quite easily. Everywhen invites readers to meditate closely on what that means and implies. The book introduces readers to the concept of "deep history" which rejects linear divisions of time and periodisation. Gone is "pre-history" with its suggestion of the unknowability of much of history before recorded time.
Contributors to this book include academic researchers and Indigenous scholars and practitioners. They range widely over time and space and disciplines such as archaeology, anthropology, art, linguistics, narrative, musicology and history. The aim is to dig deep down into knowledge to better understand Indigenous ideas of time and space.
The exploration is as fascinating as it is challenging. Readers confront a totally different way of looking at and understanding the environment in which we live, the nature of the past and the present, the meaning of "now", and societies which take their meaning from concepts that we all would do well to integrate into our own understandings.
In an exciting chapter, "Songs and the Deep Present", Professor Linda Barwick, a musicologist at Sydney's Conservatorium of Music, seeks to contribute to time "collapse" that is: "how Indigenous embodied practices for knowing, remembering and re-enacting the past in the present blur the distinctions between time, making all history 'now'".
In this statement, Professor Barwick encapsulates much of the meaning of this book. Readers may be drawn to think deeply about such meanings, enriching their own lives and their own understanding of our people and our society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.