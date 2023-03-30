The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Food fair at High Commission of Malaysia

Updated March 30 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food fair at High Commission of Malaysia
Food fair at High Commission of Malaysia

Foodie alert!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.