Food fair at High Commission of Malaysia

Foodie alert!
The Ramadhan Bazaar is back at the High Commission of Malaysia in Yarralumla.
And everyone is welcome.
Nine food stalls will be serving a variety of Malaysian delicacies during the holy month of Ramadhan.
It's on 12 noon to 4pm Saturday and Sunday for the next three weekends, with an extra day open on Monday, April 10 for the long weekend.
The high commission is at 129 Empire Circuit, Yarralumla. Plenty of street parking is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.