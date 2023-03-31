The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

Bradley Perrett | New Zealand toughens its China diplomacy, not its defence policy

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
March 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand should be proportionally matching Australia's defence spending in the face of any future threat from China. Picture Shutterstock
New Zealand should be proportionally matching Australia's defence spending in the face of any future threat from China. Picture Shutterstock

What have the Pacific pixies been up to? What are the latest doings of our cuddly cousins across the Tasman who have been so agreeable in dealing with China?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.