It might be April 1 tomorrow, but don't be fooled by the low, low prices.
Bootleg Bar in Bunda Street is dropping beer, wine and basic spirits to $6, all day every day.
The Bootleg team recognises everyone is doing it tough, with interest rate rises and increases in the cost of living, and they want to give something back to the Canberra community which supported the hospitality industry during pandemic lockdowns.
"We know people are struggling," says director Nick Parkinson.
"You used to be able to go out with $50 in your pocket and have a really good night out, now you're looking at three times that, maybe more."
And the news gets even better if you're a student. For people with a valid student card, the price of standard drinks will be just $5.
"Students in this town have done it pretty tough in the past few years, even if they've been able to live on campus through it all," he says.
"It was like O Week never happened this year, we didn't see many young people in town at all.
"A big part of university should be about socialising and meeting new people, making connections, and if we can help with that too, that's good for everyone.
"A lot of our staff over the years have been students who've come in for a drink and ended up working here, so we've noticed that change too, that it's harder to find staff."
He knows the industry is doing it tough, acknowledging closures at Pialligo Estate and Zoo Bar recently.
Venues across the board have noticed a downturn in trade in recent months, he says, even before Canberra heads into the cooler months where things traditionally slow down even more.
"There was a turn post-Covid, people were keen to get back out to restaurants and bars, but this now is another setback, we don't want this to be standard for the rest of our times," he says.
As well as cheap drink prices, there'll be some food offerings with discounted wood-fired pizzas on the way.
There'll be regular live music and events such as darts nights to encourage people to get out in to the city.
"We want to get a volume of people in here, having fun," says Parkinson. "Maybe we're the opposite of the fun police. People are doing it tough and having fun should be a priority."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
