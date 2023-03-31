The Canberra Times
Ali Ammoun jailed for three years and three months after shooting up Canberra Airport

By Blake Foden
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 12:50pm
A delusional narcissist urged the Queen to put an end to "out of control" corruption in Australia before shooting up Canberra Airport when "no one would listen" to him.

