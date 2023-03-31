The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT government's preferred staged Canberra Stadium rebuild could leave Raiders and Brumbies in a construction site for four years

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Stadium could undergo a staged rebuild. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Stadium could undergo a staged rebuild. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra's biggest sporting teams could be forced to play at a construction site flanked by cranes and bulldozers for four years if the ACT government targets a stadium rebuild in Bruce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.