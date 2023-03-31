Canberra's biggest sporting teams could be forced to play at a construction site flanked by cranes and bulldozers for four years if the ACT government targets a stadium rebuild in Bruce.
The ACT government is favouring a staged rebuild of Canberra Stadium over proposals for a new venue in the city, but there are major concerns about the domino effect it could have on the landscape for teams and fans in the capital.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr hopes to finalise a stadium and arena deal with the Australian Sports Commission within a month to lay the foundations for a long-term infrastructure plan, all but shutting down hope of a new stadium in the city.
The ACT government has been in discussions with commission chief executive Kieren Perkins about the future of Canberra Stadium and the AIS Arena since last year, with the parties expected to work together to revitalise the Bruce campus.
The shift towards a staged stadium rebuild in Bruce has sparked questions about the impact it would have on the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and the city's new A-League men's team, while fans ponder the impact it could have on membership and ticket prices amid fear the final dagger has been driven into the Civic stadium dream.
Leading architect Russell Lee formed a key part of the brains trust behind the rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium and a Sydney Cricket Ground redevelopment.
Lee tips a knockdown and rebuild on the existing site would likely be a two-year project - but prolonging that in stages means its "probably almost double".
A staged rebuild would require a knockdown and rebuild of one section at a time, because the arrival of a men's soccer team in October 2024 means Canberra Stadium will be used year-round across three codes.
The Meninga Stand houses the change rooms, the tunnel, corporate rooms and media tables. To avoid leaving the venue without such facilities, the Gregan-Larkham Stand would be demolished and rebuilt with these facilities first.
"One of the issues will be: which facilities need to be available, and in particular, what seating capacity will need to be available at any one time," Lee said.
"The change rooms become the big issue. Your west stand is the one that has the media facilities, VIP facilities, change rooms, storage facilities. That's the hardest one. Do you replicate that in your first stage? Then you pay extra for that. You're starting to almost duplicate facilities to do it."
There would generally be a degree of compensation for the clubs playing at the venue given less available seats results in less potential revenue. The longer a rebuild takes, the more costs threaten to blow out - and, Lee tips, the more clubs will be asking for compensation.
The venue would also be restricted in terms of advertising dollars, given there would be less space to place signage during a rebuild.
Construction of a staged rebuild at Canberra Stadium would be a far more complex arrangement given the venue will be used year-round.
Lee says new stands would be easier to configure from front-on, meaning construction could be completed from the playing surface. But the addition of an A-League team in the summer months complicates matters.
"You've got to get the first stage demolished and finished, before you can get to the next stage, assuming you have to keep a certain number of seats around the field," Lee said.
"When they did the MCG northern stand, they had to do it in such a way that 60 to 70 per cent of the seats were available at any one time.
"Particularly putting on the roof or even craning in the actual concrete structure the seats sit on, it's much easier from the field than it is from outside. You're almost working overhand on the outside, rather than front-on when you're inside the stadium.
"There is a penalty in terms of [building] costs, and that penalty is probably 10 per cent. Where you're refurbishing and doing it in part, what it means is you're not getting the economy for scale you would normally get.
"A lot of costs for builders are in their overheads, so equipment, cranes, toilets, sheds, all that sort of stuff, and they hire a lot of that stuff. If it's over a longer period, costs go up accordingly."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
