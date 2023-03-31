Caleb Antill calls it "a race of the heart".
The single scull event at the Australian rowing championships is as much about ticker as technique due to its gruelling individual nature.
"Not everyone can do it," Antill said. "The pressure is 100 per cent on you. There's no combination. You're alone. It's all you."
So clinching the Dr Stephen Hinchy Memorial Trophy in the men's single scull at the national titles meant plenty to the ANU-ACTHP team member, who featured in the Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medal-winning quad scull.
Antill won in 7:08.13s, beating Cormac Kennedy-Leverett (Griffith University-Surfers Paradise) by 1.13s, while reigning champion Jack Hargreaves OAM (Sydney University-NSWIS) rounded out the top three.
MORE SPORT:
The triumph marked Antill's first in the event, snapping a frustrating run of podium finishes in the past year.
"I think I've been second or third in this race, three or four times. I'm pretty done with those minor medals," Antill said.
"I knew Cormac wanted to lead the race out; so, I thought I'd take it to him in the first half and see if I could put him under a bit of pressure. It worked, and I [thought] I should just build my way through the race."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.