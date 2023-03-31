The Albanese government insists a minimum wage rise will not worsen inflation, and has recommended to the Fair Work Commission 2023 Annual Wage Review that the wages of low-paid workers "do not go backwards".
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke was reluctant to put a figure on minimum wage increases on Friday, as outlined in the government's preliminary submission.
The submission does not suggest across-the-board wages should automatically increase in line with inflation, or that inflation is the only factor the Fair Work Commission should consider.
But it acknowledged the need to increase productivity to drive wages growth.
The National Minimum Wage sits at $21.38 per hour or $812.60 per week and is reviewed each year. Last year, minimum wage workers were given a 5.2 per cent pay increase.
But he stated "certainly no Labor government ever wants anybody to go backwards", and there was a particular determination to look after low wage earners in Australia, insisting also that the review focus on gender equality as one of its main objectives.
The current inflation rate is sitting at 6.8 per cent, falling from 7.4 per cent in January. Further inflation data is due to be revealed before the FWC makes its final decision.
Mr Burke said there were 184,000 workers on lowest on the minimum wage, many of whom were women.
"I just also want to give a reminder of who the lowest paid workers are. They're disproportionately women. They're disproportionately casuals. They're disproportionately people who lack bargaining power," Mr Burke said.
"Effectively what's happening for low paid workers is it's like when you're trying to chase the bus and the buses going faster then you can run. And as bills are coming in, people's wages just aren't keeping pace.
"And we want to make sure that those low paid workers are able to catch up, effectively get them back on the bus."
It comes as gender pay gap transparency legislation passed through Parliament this week, which will force medium to large employers to publish gender-based pay discrepancies.
The peak trade union, the ACTU, had recommended wages should rise by 7 per cent for workers on awards and the minimum wage, which would help help address "economic survival for many working people".
Meanwhile, the Australian Chamber of Commerce has recommended a 4 per cent increase, fearing a 7 per cent hike would increase the financial strain on businesses and add to inflation pressures.
Mr Burke hit back at claims that wage growth could send the economy into a recession.
"We know that inflation is not driven by high wage growth in Australia because we don't have high wage growth in Australia," he said.
"Even last year, when for low paid workers, the Fair Work Commission gave a pay increase of 5.2 per cent. So in terms of the impact across the economy, the concept that somehow it would be a driver of inflation is not true."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
