This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The autobahn had come to a complete stop, the traffic so gridlocked people had stepped out of their cars to stretch legs and grumble with each other. The line of vehicles stretched all the way to the horizon where the blood-red summer sun was setting.
"This happens every time there's a holiday," a motorist offered. He'd overheard us speaking English and wanted to explain the holdup. "Everyone wants to get away for the long weekend. But as you can see, they don't get far."
And then this piece of wisdom, said with a chuckle: "There's no point complaining about the traffic, though, when you're part of the problem."
Those words have stayed with me ever since. I remind myself of them every time I find myself fuming at the traffic. And I remember that frustration in the German countryside every time Easter rolls around.
Living in a popular seaside destination, the autumn holiday can be unbearable. Roads are choked, shops crowded and beaches and campgrounds overrun. It's best to go against the flow. So rather than get out of Dodge, at this time of year I usually head straight into it. It's the best time to enjoy the city because the city has upped stumps en masse and gone to the beach. My beach.
It's understandable. People are desperate to catch that last bit of warmth and sunshine before winter arrives. But their dreams of getting away from it all are soured on the motorway as they inch their way to paradise in cars laden with bicycles, kayaks, surfboards, grizzling kids wanting to know if we're there yet and dogs desperate for a pee.
Two days in recovery from that ordeal, they face the same on the return journey. And by the time they're back in harness at work, they desperately need another holiday.
Roy Morgan predicts 4.6 million Australians will hit the road this Easter, 61 per cent of them travelling within their own state, 3 per cent interstate and 9 per cent overseas. It says Australians will spend around $6.5 billion on domestic holidays, $100 million more than last year. If they're driving, Compare the Market warns they'll be paying more for their fuel as petrol prices creep over $2 a litre through the holiday period.
For the regions still recovering from the pandemic, the Easter splurge will be a much needed cash injection. But as with all injections, there'll be pain for the locals. Pain in the traffic, at the checkout, on the beach and when Josh and his bogan mates from Gulargambone decide it's a good idea to set off fireworks just as the dog's settled down for the evening.
Canny locals will fuel up early, get supplies in and stay put. Or, like me, they'll head the other way and find the city uncharacteristically pleasant - and perhaps even jag a parking spot. The rest will take to Facebook, venting about the traffic.
They might as well be shouting at clouds.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you stay put or take to the road at Easter? How far do you travel? Do you live in a popular holiday destination? If so, what are your sanity strategies over Easter? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.
- The Albanese government insists a minimum wage rise will not worsen inflation, and has recommended to the Fair Work Commission 2023 Annual Wage Review that the wages of low-paid workers "do not go backwards".
- One of Australia's largest home builders Porter Davis has collapsed and construction firm Lloyd Group has gone into voluntary administration in a hit to the sector. Grant Thornton Partners confirmed it had been appointed liquidators of the Porter Davis Homes Group, covering 14 companies.
THEY SAID IT: "If I complain about a traffic jam, I have no one to blame but myself." - Steve Wynn
YOU SAID IT: Garry cheered the demise of handwriting but not all of you share his passion for the keyboard over the pen.
Richard says: "I love my partner's handwriting - it is so clear and beautifully formed letters jump out of the page or note she has written. While I love the computer to write, I find my best thoughts come when I hand write those thoughts onto paper first."
Julie's a fan of the handwritten letter: "I still write letters and have friends who also do. It's such a treat to get a letter. I send thank you notes, usually on postcards I have collected over the years. I also still have the birthday cards which were given to me as a child. I started writing letters to a Japanese pen pal at high school in the 1960s, now unfortunately lost. As a primary school teacher in the 1970s, we still taught students how to write a letter. We wrote to the Queen and got an answer from one of her ladies in waiting."
Phil says: "Living interstate from my aged mother (God rest her soul) I would write letters to her via snail-mail when she could no longer use the laptop I set up for her to send and receive email - all typed on the computer in one of the many script fonts available now. An unanticipated advantage of this approach became apparent when news was in short supply. I'd simply bump up the font size a couple of points until the letter spanned more than one page. Later, the bigger font size became a necessity, not a dodge. My regards to each of you, Garry, John and Fiona, and thanks for the best wake-up call each morning."
Scott has changed his views over time: "As I watched my sons going through school, using computers and iPads to write their assignments, I wanted to drag them back to a time, my time, when Australia's education standards were so much better. My boys pretty much ignored my concerns, as did the school. My darling wife kept things calm, as she does. It's what's been happening between parents and their kids since the beginning of time. Everything at school had become so very different to 'the good old days'. It was alarming. I suspect that whatever my kids may have lost by skipping handwriting at school has been replaced in spades by new tech. Both my sons have grown into smart, wonderful adults. And I feel heartened in the belief that they and their generation will soon take over Australia and make it a much better place than the damaged country handed to them by our mob."
"Oh dear Echidna, you have overlooked one thing," says Arthur. "My handwriting is mine. It is unique to me. I might be the only one who can read it but it is still mine. My signature on a document is still regarded as proof that it was me who signed it. Are we about to give up our individuality and just have numbers or passwords? Hackers can steal my identity but not my handwriting. A handwritten note, even if it is illegible on the bottom of a birthday or Christmas card, says more and has more meaning than the rest of the card."
Joan says: "I still write the occasional letter by hand and send appropriate cards for all occasions. I find it much more meaningful to get a card that someone had to go out and buy with the recipient in mind as they read the schmaltzy verse or the rude mention of age/weight/ fondness for alcohol, etc. Then they actually write something extra in it and address it and stamp an envelope, before finding a mailbox in which to drop it. There is thought and kindness in all that. Much more so than a text on the run, and particularly with a sympathy message. May handwriting NEVER go out of fashion."
Trevor says his handwriting got worse when he learned to type: "And typing has meant that my thoughts are clearer and more focused. For me the final demise of handwriting came with the typing of prescriptions by all the doctors at my local medical clinic."
Paul says: "Interesting piece. I guess the Mona Lisa is just some paint on a canvas to you. While my wife complains about my handwriting too, I can appreciate artistic skill in all its forms."
Deb has rediscovered handwriting: "I write a handwritten letter to a friend, once every six months or so. We used to exchange email, however, I sent a handwritten note with a parcel and since then we decided to correspond the old-fashioned way. I have to say, it is delightful to receive a letter with lots of news and my friend says the same. I deliberately write slowly and like to form the letters and words with care and a bit of style. It is a relaxing and almost mindful exercise because you don't really think about anything else at the time. I am not sure how to describe it, but when you receive a letter that someone has taken the time to craft and post because that is a chore and expensive these days, it shows a level of friendship and appreciation you just don't get from electronic communication. I must get back into writing in my journal. Thanks again for Echidna, I look forward to it every day."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.