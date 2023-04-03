Scott has changed his views over time: "As I watched my sons going through school, using computers and iPads to write their assignments, I wanted to drag them back to a time, my time, when Australia's education standards were so much better. My boys pretty much ignored my concerns, as did the school. My darling wife kept things calm, as she does. It's what's been happening between parents and their kids since the beginning of time. Everything at school had become so very different to 'the good old days'. It was alarming. I suspect that whatever my kids may have lost by skipping handwriting at school has been replaced in spades by new tech. Both my sons have grown into smart, wonderful adults. And I feel heartened in the belief that they and their generation will soon take over Australia and make it a much better place than the damaged country handed to them by our mob."