Ella Ryan answers the call about an hour and a half out of Sydney.
"I'm just in the car with my mum Danielle, you're on speaker," Ryan said.
Twice a week Ryan leaves home in Canberra for NSW Waratahs training in Daceyville. Up and back on a Monday, then she's back on the road on Wednesday, returning on a Thursday night after her third session of the week.
It wasn't always this way. Ryan spent years in the ACT Brumbies' Super W system before Waratahs coach Campbell Aitken - who doubles as a club rugby mentor at Eastern Suburbs - convinced the Canberra product to wear sky blue.
Now Ryan is on a collision course with the Brumbies as the Waratahs head to Canberra Stadium for a blockbuster double-header on Saturday night.
But before Ryan takes the reins at flyhalf for the Waratahs, her mum Danielle takes the wheel, sacrificing a day at work to help her daughter realise a dream.
"She can sleep on the way home, we don't get home until midnight and she is up at 5am for work," Danielle said.
"I'm better in the car than her dad, no, I'm stirring. I get to do all the fluffy, positive vibe stuff, which she hates. Her dad gets to do the in-depth analysis, the blow-by-blow."
You so often hear stories of the sacrifices female athletes make to play the game they love.
Ryan is no different, but one of rugby's most promising young playmakers - who had been courted by the Canberra Raiders before turning her focus to the Waratahs - wants to talk about what her parents do for her.
"It means the world. The thought of having to travel by myself, I can't even think about it. Having them come up with me, they've made sacrifices," Ryan said.
"They work, I have two older siblings, pets, stuff like that, they sacrifice time with them. We have to stay the night in Sydney and they stay with me when that's just a whole other day away from home.
"I'm grateful they can see what I'm doing is what I love to do. All the time they put into that just helps me. Hopefully I can repay them in the future.
"The past few years, chopping and changing between codes with sevens and XVs, going up to Sydney to train for Eastern Suburbs, just to get that bit more exposure, then getting selected in the [Waratahs] squad and then in the starting XV for round one, all the hard work felt like it was paying off.
"The travel we have to do, and the sacrifices myself and my parents have to make to help me get up to training, getting the opportunity to play, it's definitely felt like everything is paying off."
Ryan's time at the Waratahs started with a 43-0 win over the Western Force. Some debut.
So, how are the emotions ahead of a game against the new-look Brumbies?
"It's actually really exciting," Ryan said. "Last week, for my debut, I had my mum, dad and nan up there, with a few friends from Easts. It will be really awesome to play in front of friends and family."
Except one of the people closest to her will be on the Brumbies' coaching staff: her boss Tim Cornforth, the former sevens player now holding the keys to the ACT's attack.
"Just give him a shoutout and say 'watch out'," Ryan laughed. "He's been so helpful, obviously we're on different paths now but he's still such a big mentor for me."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
