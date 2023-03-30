The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Woden Seniors Club Big Book Fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Updated March 31 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curl up with a good book this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock
Curl up with a good book this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock

The Woden Seniors Club 2023 Big Book Fair is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12 Corrina Street in Woden. It is open 10am to 4pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.