Woden Seniors Club Big Book Fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Woden Seniors Club 2023 Big Book Fair is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12 Corrina Street in Woden. It is open 10am to 4pm.
There will be thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, jigsaws, board games and children's books. Most books, jigsaws and board games will be $2.50 each. CDs, DVDs and children's books will be $1 each.
If you are looking to brighten up your home you will find a selection of beautiful watercolour paintings, including some by the late Cynthia Watsford in the Anne Murray Room and the foyer.
Also, in the Anne Murray Room, are the collectable and better-quality books.
