Wine tasting on Sunday in the city

Venus Vinifera is holding a fun and fabulous wine tasting event, Frenzy, on Sunday at Such and Such restaurant on London Circuit.
Venus Vinifera is an education platform for women in the hospitality industry of Canberra.
Frenzy is open to the public from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday and will play host to some of Australia's most exciting young wine makers and portfolios.
Wines by the bottle will be available to purchase from the Cellar List of James Dickson-Hoyle (Such and Such). Food will be available from Ben Willis (Aubergine) and the bar will be open for drinks by Four Pillars.
Tickets are from events.humanitix.com. The link is here.
