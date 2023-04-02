This shortage of family home-sized building blocks is causing the price of the existing ones to go up, the unnecessary demolition of reasonably good houses and the general reduction of the number of trees and gardens by allowing dual occupancy, large extensions, and urban infill. The solution is simple; more freeways to new greenfield sites with a mixture of building block sizes, wide streets for plenty of parking, bike tracks and green space - just as the NCDC did in the first place.