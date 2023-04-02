The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ACT government needs to develop more large housing blocks

By Letters to the Editor
April 3 2023 - 5:30am
Canberrans want family-sized building blocks, not apartments and townhouses. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The housing blocks desired by most families are 800 to 1000 square metres and positioned on streets wide enough to park cars on both sides.

