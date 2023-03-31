Len Ikitau moved to Canberra in 2016 a fresh-faced 18-year-old desperate for an opportunity.
Having been overlooked by the Queensland Reds, then-Brumbies assistant coach Dan McKellar took a chance on the youngster and recruited him to the ACT.
Fast-forward nearly seven years and Ikitau has well and truly repaid the faith.
The centre has developed into one of the best backs in world rugby and is a crucial member of both the Brumbies and Wallabies.
Canberra is now home and Ikitau is looking forward to raising his newborn son Lennox in the city after signing a two-year deal with the franchise.
"I always wanted to stay in Canberra," Ikitau said. "Canberra's home for me now. Coming from Brisbane in 2016, the Brumbies gave me my first opportunity to play Super Rugby so this is home for me and it's home for my little boy.
"Being able to re-sign in Canberra for the next two years, my son gets to grow up in Canberra ... I'm excited for the next two years."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Ikitau's contract comes in the biggest week of his life, partner Sammie giving birth to Lennox on Wednesday after a 30-hour labour.
After missing the last two matches with a calf injury, the centre will return to the field in Saturday's clash with the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
While Lennox won't be at the ground this weekend, Ikitau can't wait to play in front of his son.
"I'm excited the baby's here and I get to hold him in my arms," he said. "It's the best feeling to do that.
"I'm excited for him to come to home games over the next two years and to see him grow."
Saturday's clash shapes as a crucial contest for both the Brumbies and Waratahs. Stephen Larkham's side welcomes back six Wallabies and is desperate to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Crusaders last weekend.
NSW, meanwhile, are approaching must-win territory after an underwhelming start to the season. The visitors have won just one from five and currently sit second last on the ladder.
The match will also be the final chance for players on both teams to impress Wallabies coach Eddie Jones before he names his squad for an upcoming training camp on Sunday.
The Brumbies have claimed their past 10 matches against their rivals and Ikitau said they're desperate to extend their dominance.
"It's always a big one on the calendar, playing against the Tahs," he said. "I don't think they've won [against the Brumbies] in 10 games so they'll be eager to get down there and put in a good performance."
Looking beyond Saturday's clash, Ikitau's new contract keeps him in Australia until the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.
Rugby Australia has placed a significant emphasis on locking down their stars for the series and Friday's announcement was the latest in a signing spree.
The likes of Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini and Taniela Tupou have all signed new deals with an eye to the lucrative tour while teenage sensation Joseph Sua'ali'i will join the Waratahs in 2025 in a bid to play against the Lions.
Ikitau shapes as a crucial member of the Wallabies for the series and declared his best footy is still to come.
"As a player you have a lot to work on and I feel I'm only getting started," Ikitau said. "I'm 24, I've still got a lot of time to work on the things I need to work on and I've got a lot to work on."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.